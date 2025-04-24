Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger opening this summer with seating for 78 customers

Work on transforming the former M&Co shop on Brook Street is already under way.

By Andrew Robson
Pret A Manger will open at the old M&Co unit in Broughty Ferry.
Pret A Manger will open on Brook Street .Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Pret A Manger has confirmed its new Broughty Ferry store will open this summer.

The sandwich chain will open its second branch in Dundee in the coming months. 

Work is well under way on transforming the former M&Co shop on Brook Street, though an exact opening date is still to be confirmed.

Operated by franchise partner Joup Group, the new shop will be the 24th outlet in Scotland.

The shop will have “an innovative design” and is thought to be one of the biggest in the UK, with seating for 78 customers.

Pret opened a store on Whitehall Crescent last year.
Pret opened a store on Whitehall Crescent last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Henry Dawes, chief executive of Joup, said: “I couldn’t be prouder to bring a new Pret shop to Broughty Ferry.

“Having grown up here, it’s been a real passion of mine to get another Pret shop open, giving our community more freshly made food and great tasting, Barista-made drink options.

“Keep your eyes peeled for goodies and a little opening party to say thank you for welcoming us to the local community.

“We can’t wait to bring all the joy of Pret to Broughty Ferry and can’t wait to serve customers soon.”

The sandwich chain opened a branch on Whitehall Crescent in Dundee city centre last year.

Another branch is earmarked for the new BT call centre by Greenmarket.

