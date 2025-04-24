Pret A Manger has confirmed its new Broughty Ferry store will open this summer.

The sandwich chain will open its second branch in Dundee in the coming months.

Work is well under way on transforming the former M&Co shop on Brook Street, though an exact opening date is still to be confirmed.

Operated by franchise partner Joup Group, the new shop will be the 24th outlet in Scotland.

The shop will have “an innovative design” and is thought to be one of the biggest in the UK, with seating for 78 customers.

Henry Dawes, chief executive of Joup, said: “I couldn’t be prouder to bring a new Pret shop to Broughty Ferry.

“Having grown up here, it’s been a real passion of mine to get another Pret shop open, giving our community more freshly made food and great tasting, Barista-made drink options.

“Keep your eyes peeled for goodies and a little opening party to say thank you for welcoming us to the local community.

“We can’t wait to bring all the joy of Pret to Broughty Ferry and can’t wait to serve customers soon.”

The sandwich chain opened a branch on Whitehall Crescent in Dundee city centre last year.

Another branch is earmarked for the new BT call centre by Greenmarket.