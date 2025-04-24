A new M&S Foodhall is set to open at Ninewells Hospital this summer.

Work on the new store is understood to be starting next week, ahead of its opening on the concourse in June.

WH Smith is relocating to a new unit – a former hair salon – to make way for M&S.

The retailer, which has been closed in recent days, is expected to open at its new home on Monday, The Courier understands.

Signage has already appeared on the concourse to advise staff and customers of this move.

Staff at NHS Tayside have been advised of possible noise disruption during the works.

The new M&S store is expected to be unveiled nearly a year after M&S Dundee opened at Gallagher Retail Park last summer.

The new £5 million outlet replaced the former Murraygate M&S and the Gallagher Retail Park M&S Foodhall.

It was revealed last month that Mountain Warehouse could relocate to the old M&S outlet at Gallagher Retail Park.

M&S has been approached for comment regarding the new store.