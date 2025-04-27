Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose woman opens beauty salon at just 20 years old

Chloe Carnegie opened Blush Beauty at the age of 20.

By Dylan Lockhart
Chloe Carnegie of Blush Beauty by Chloe in Montrose. Image: Blush Beauty by Chloe
A Montrose woman who left school at the age of 16 now runs a successful beauty salon in the town.

After leaving school in 2020, Chloe Carnegie decided to follow her dream to become a make-up artist.

She gained first-hand experience from working in salons in Montrose, 3Sixty and Beauty by Elaine.

And then, aged just 20, she opened Blush Beauty by Chloe on New Wynd.

Getting started in the beauty industry

Chloe said she always dreamt of working in the beauty industry.

“As soon as I left school, I just knew I wanted to be a make-up artist,” she said.

“It was really difficult to get started. I was doing a HNC for a make-up artistry course at GlamCandy Makeup College in Aberdeen, but after the first month the Covid pandemic hit.

“Looking back, I’m surprised I stuck at it but it paid off.

Chloe Carnegie of Blush Beauty by Chloe in Montrose with a client. Image: Blush Beauty by Chloe

“It was all done over Zoom and it was just really hard.”

The pandemic didn’t stop her. Chloe completed her courses online and under strict restrictions when the rules allowed it. She stuck to it and received a top grade.

She is grateful for the experience and advice offered while working self-employed within the local salons, in particular Beauty by Elaine.

Blush Beauty Montrose plans

Then, last May, she took the step of opening her own premises to offer treatments for eyebrows, eyelashes and nails.

“Last year I added a Japanese head spa treatment,” she said.

“I was the first in Angus to offer this.

“I want to make sure everybody leaves happy. If there’s anything anybody wasn’t happy with, I’ll change it.”

Chloe, 21, has ambitions to continue to expand her range of services.

She adds: “I’d like to do a lot more courses. I’d like to expand that way. I’d like to hopefully in the future get a bigger salon where I can have people in working with me.”

