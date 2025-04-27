A Montrose woman who left school at the age of 16 now runs a successful beauty salon in the town.

After leaving school in 2020, Chloe Carnegie decided to follow her dream to become a make-up artist.

She gained first-hand experience from working in salons in Montrose, 3Sixty and Beauty by Elaine.

And then, aged just 20, she opened Blush Beauty by Chloe on New Wynd.

Getting started in the beauty industry

Chloe said she always dreamt of working in the beauty industry.

“As soon as I left school, I just knew I wanted to be a make-up artist,” she said.

“It was really difficult to get started. I was doing a HNC for a make-up artistry course at GlamCandy Makeup College in Aberdeen, but after the first month the Covid pandemic hit.

“Looking back, I’m surprised I stuck at it but it paid off.

“It was all done over Zoom and it was just really hard.”

The pandemic didn’t stop her. Chloe completed her courses online and under strict restrictions when the rules allowed it. She stuck to it and received a top grade.

She is grateful for the experience and advice offered while working self-employed within the local salons, in particular Beauty by Elaine.

Blush Beauty Montrose plans

Then, last May, she took the step of opening her own premises to offer treatments for eyebrows, eyelashes and nails.

“Last year I added a Japanese head spa treatment,” she said.

“I was the first in Angus to offer this.

“I want to make sure everybody leaves happy. If there’s anything anybody wasn’t happy with, I’ll change it.”

Chloe, 21, has ambitions to continue to expand her range of services.

She adds: “I’d like to do a lot more courses. I’d like to expand that way. I’d like to hopefully in the future get a bigger salon where I can have people in working with me.”