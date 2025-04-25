Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UHI Perth bosses branded ‘utterly disastrous’ for failing to react to aviation company’s financial warnings

UHI Perth bosses were told seven months before AST collapse company was in trouble.

Dr Margaret Cook, Principal of Perth College, whose management of the AST collapse has been branded "absolutely disastrous" by an MP. Image:
Paul Malik By Paul Malik & Justin Bowie

UHI Perth bosses were warned its subsidiary AST was in financial difficulty seven months before it plunged into administration.

The university’s board of management discussed in September and December last year the problems facing Air Service Training (Engineering) Limited (AST).

AST is a wholly owned subsidiary of UHI Perth, which was placed in administration earlier this month.

Now 28 jobs and the future of the courses offered through it are at risk.

On Thursday First Minister John Swinney demanded answers from UHI principal Dr Margaret Cook regarding possible “financial difficulty” for the institution.

Documents detailing discussions held by the board about AST’s precarious financial position have been shown to The Courier.

In them, depute principal of operations Lynn Murray highlighted the ongoing discussions with UHI around the £100,000 annual service payment the institution was due from AST.

They further discussed “the short-term challenges” placed on the business despite the “long-term positivity” and the “consequential impact on UHI Perth regarding its BSc degree through AST.

These were reported to the board of management in December.

And in September director of finance Gavin Stevenson highlighted AST’s deficit, noting that the AST board were “monitoring the situation via monthly reviews”.

UHI Perth principal Dr Cook is on the board of directors at AST.

UHI Perth management ‘utterly disastrous’

SNP Perth and Kinross-shire MP Pete Wishart claimed the UHI’s management “do not have the interests of students” as their priority.

He questioned why problems raised regarding AST were not followed up by bosses.

“It is evident that the handling of this by senior management at UHI Perth has been utterly disastrous, and that they have shown a complete disregard for what an invaluable facility AST is,” he said.

“Particularly unconscionable is their treatment of students who are now being stripped of study leave and having exams expedited with no notice, and with no guarantee that they will receive the accreditations they signed up for.

“There is public evidence that concerns about AST’s financial difficulties were raised by board members but not followed up on by senior management.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

“And it seems that information was withheld from the board until it was too late to avert the crisis they now find themselves in.

“This brings back an all-too familiar sense that those at the very top of UHI Perth simply don’t hold the interests of their students, and the campus at large, as a priority.

“Exactly a year ago, a similar situation emerged when they pressed ahead with the closure of the beloved on-campus nursery in pursuit of a paltry saving, despite it being a staple in the campus’s offering.

“It is imperative that Dr Cook now urgently provides a transparent and honest account of when she and others in senior management became aware of this situation, and what action they took from that point to try to secure AST’s future.”

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “We will gather the information requested by our constituency MSPs and will respond to them privately.”

