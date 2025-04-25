First look inside Dundee’s new Clarks shoe shop

Clarks opened a new shoe shop in Dundee on Friday morning, almost two years after leaving the city.

The historic British brand has taken a unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

The upper level space – beside Toytown and opposite Starbucks – was previously occupied by Burger King.

The shop displays a range of shoes for men, women and children with a professional measuring service available on appointment.

The Courier previously revealed that Clarks would be returning to the city in December. Since then work has taken place to fit out the shop and managers and staff have been recruited.

What’s in new Clarks Dundee shoe shop?

The new shop follows Clarks’ shock departure from Dundee in the summer of 2023. Clarks had been in the Murraygate since 1989.

At the time the firm said the closure was due to its lease expiring and it had no plans to relocate elsewhere.

Its return to Dundee follows the news that Hotel Chocolat will be moving into the Overgate later this year.

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said: “There has been much interest and excitement about the arrival of this iconic British heritage brand to the centre, with the striking new store showcasing Clarks’ highly desirable collections.

“Fans of Clarks can expect the best in design and craftsmanship, along with a number of personalised shopping experiences by expertly trained staff.

“This includes a quiet space for kids and special quiet evenings, as well as fittings outside normal hours for those with special needs.

“We very much look forward to welcoming everyone to this fantastic new retail destination and are confident the new store will prove popular with our customers.”

New shops at Overgate Shopping Centre

Clarks’ story can be traced to 1825 when Cyrus and James Clark made a slipper from sheepskin offcuts.

It has retained its ethos of innovation and craftsmanship throughout its long history.

Joe Ulloa, general manager for Clarks in the UK & Ireland, was in Dundee to open the new shop.

He said: “Clarks came to the end of its lease on the Murraygate shop which wasn’t driving the footfall.

“We are delighted to be opening a new store in Dundee with our franchise partner.

“We always wanted to come back to Dundee – it was trying to find the right unit. We have a requirement for a big stock room in the back.

“Overgate is a thriving shopping centre with many great brands. The shop fit-out started four weeks ago.

“Clarks is looking forward to joining that community and serving our customers in the city.”

The new Frasers department store will open at the Overgate in June. It will also contain Sports Direct and USC which are both currently holding closing down sales in their current Overgate units.

Meanwhile, Superdrug will expand its current shop into the neighbouring Clintons unit on the ground floor of the centre.

Mango is expected to open in the centre in early May.