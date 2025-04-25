First look inside Dundee’s new Clarks shoe shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside Dundee’s new Clarks shoe shop

Almost two years after closing its Murraygate shop, Clarks has returned to the city.

By Rob McLaren & Dylan Lockhart
Staff at the new Clarks shoe shop in Dundee. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson
Clarks opened a new shoe shop in Dundee on Friday morning, almost two years after leaving the city.

The historic British brand has taken a unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

The upper level space – beside Toytown and opposite Starbucks – was previously occupied by Burger King.

The shop displays a range of shoes for men, women and children with a professional measuring service available on appointment.

The Courier previously revealed that Clarks would be returning to the city in December. Since then work has taken place to fit out the shop and managers and staff have been recruited.

What’s in new Clarks Dundee shoe shop?

The new shop follows Clarks’ shock departure from Dundee in the summer of 2023. Clarks had been in the Murraygate since 1989.

At the time the firm said the closure was due to its lease expiring and it had no plans to relocate elsewhere.

Its return to Dundee follows the news that Hotel Chocolat will be moving into the Overgate later this year.

Some of the men’s shoes available at Clarks Dundee. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson
A shoe display at the new Clarks shop in Dundee. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said: “There has been much interest and excitement about the arrival of this iconic British heritage brand to the centre, with the striking new store showcasing Clarks’ highly desirable collections.

“Fans of Clarks can expect the best in design and craftsmanship, along with a number of personalised shopping experiences by expertly trained staff.

“This includes a quiet space for kids and special quiet evenings, as well as fittings outside normal hours for those with special needs.

“We very much look forward to welcoming everyone to this fantastic new retail destination and are confident the new store will prove popular with our customers.”

New shops at Overgate Shopping Centre

Clarks’ story can be traced to 1825 when Cyrus and James Clark made a slipper from sheepskin offcuts.

It has retained its ethos of innovation and craftsmanship throughout its long history.

Joe Ulloa, general manager for Clarks in the UK & Ireland, was in Dundee to open the new shop.

He said: “Clarks came to the end of its lease on the Murraygate shop which wasn’t driving the footfall.

“We are delighted to be opening a new store in Dundee with our franchise partner.

There’s also an area for children’s shoes at the new shop. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson.
The new Dundee Clarks shoe shop. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson.

“We always wanted to come back to Dundee – it was trying to find the right unit. We have a requirement for a big stock room in the back.

“Overgate is a thriving shopping centre with many great brands. The shop fit-out started four weeks ago.

“Clarks is looking forward to joining that community and serving our customers in the city.”

The new Frasers department store will open at the Overgate in June. It will also contain Sports Direct and USC which are both currently holding closing down sales in their current Overgate units.

Meanwhile, Superdrug will expand its current shop into the neighbouring Clintons unit on the ground floor of the centre.

Mango is expected to open in the centre in early May.

Conversation