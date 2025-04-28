Bridge of Allan dairy farmer becomes TikTok star at 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Allan dairy farmer becomes TikTok star at 84

Dr Robert Graham, chairman of Graham's Family Dairy, is sharing videos of life at the business to reach a younger audience.

By Ethan Claridge
Dr Robert Graham, chairman of Graham's Family Dairy, is now a TikTok star. Image: Spey
A Bridge of Allan dairy farmer has become a TikTok star – at the age of 84.

Dr Robert Graham, chairman of Graham’s Family Dairy, is sharing videos of life at the business using the social media platform in an attempt to reach a younger audience.

Robert’s TikTok page already has about 4,000 followers and his videos have had more than half a million views so far, prompting followers to nickname him the “David Attenborough of dairy”.

Followers can hear stories about his journey into farming, how butter is made and the challenges facing the industry.

Bridge of Allan farmer offers ‘behind-the-scenes look’ on TikTok

Robert also features in clips posted on the main Graham’s Family Dairy TikTok page.

Robert said: “Farming and agriculture have given me and our family so much, and it’s important for traditional farmers to give that back in whatever way we can.

“It is all a bit of fun and I really didn’t expect so many people to follow me right away, but I enjoy educating people on the day-to-day as a farmer – and who knows, hopefully it inspires one or two to look into the career path.”

Among Robert’s most popular videos are an explainer on milk bags and a breakdown on Graham’s protein pouches, both of which have received more than 100,000 views.

Robert is offering a behind-the-scenes look at life at Graham’s. Image: Spey

He added: “It’s not an easy career but a very fulfilling one, and one that is crucial to society, so I’m glad to be able to showcase a bit of a behind-the-scenes look.

“I love seeing people’s questions and interests come in and trying my best to answer them – though my wife, Jean, does remind me that the cows still need my attention too.”

The Courier previously sat down with Robert to chat about his decades of working with the business.

