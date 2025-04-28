Bridge of Allan dairy farmer becomes TikTok star at 84

A Bridge of Allan dairy farmer has become a TikTok star – at the age of 84.

Dr Robert Graham, chairman of Graham’s Family Dairy, is sharing videos of life at the business using the social media platform in an attempt to reach a younger audience.

Robert’s TikTok page already has about 4,000 followers and his videos have had more than half a million views so far, prompting followers to nickname him the “David Attenborough of dairy”.

Followers can hear stories about his journey into farming, how butter is made and the challenges facing the industry.

Bridge of Allan farmer offers ‘behind-the-scenes look’ on TikTok

Robert also features in clips posted on the main Graham’s Family Dairy TikTok page.

Robert said: “Farming and agriculture have given me and our family so much, and it’s important for traditional farmers to give that back in whatever way we can.

“It is all a bit of fun and I really didn’t expect so many people to follow me right away, but I enjoy educating people on the day-to-day as a farmer – and who knows, hopefully it inspires one or two to look into the career path.”

Among Robert’s most popular videos are an explainer on milk bags and a breakdown on Graham’s protein pouches, both of which have received more than 100,000 views.

He added: “It’s not an easy career but a very fulfilling one, and one that is crucial to society, so I’m glad to be able to showcase a bit of a behind-the-scenes look.

“I love seeing people’s questions and interests come in and trying my best to answer them – though my wife, Jean, does remind me that the cows still need my attention too.”

The Courier previously sat down with Robert to chat about his decades of working with the business.