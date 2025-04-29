Dundee engineering firm’s £6m investment sees headcount quadruple

A leading Dundee manufacturer has invested more than £6 million in its city site following global demand for its services.

Quest Precision Engineering has seen impressive growth in its six years since launching.

It now has a team of 32 employees, growing from a humble team of seven in that short time.

The firm has invested millions back into its Wester Gourdie site, including the six-figure purchase of a Nakamura JX-200 machine.

This machine allows Quest to manufacture complex parts more efficiently. In turn, this will allow the team to take on more projects.

Quest Precision Engineering produces specialist precision machined parts.

And it now manufactures components for major energy projects in Norway, Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

It recorded a turnover of more than £8m in 2024.

Growth for Quest Precision Engineering

Gordon Deuchars, managing director at Quest Precision Engineering, said the purchase of the new cutting-edge machine would allow the firm to bring on more staff.

He said: “We’re a fast-moving, dynamic business. If we spot an opportunity to grow, we take it.

“This new machine will allow us to bring in another three or four employees to help run production and support the testing and assembly of part of our business. Growing our own talent has always been important to us.

“There’s increasing demand, and we’re planning further investment, development and hopefully a larger team.

“Dundee has always been our home, and we’re proud to be expanding from here, showcasing what Scottish engineering can achieve on the global stage.

“With the support of Bank of Scotland, we’ve been able to secure the right machines when available, and that agility helps us stay competitive and keeps our customers satisfied.”

And it’s not just engineering which Gordon wants to see grow in Dundee.

As the founder of Dundee East Community Sports Club, he has helped expand participation in football across the city.

Quest Engineering Precision sponsors Dundee United’s women’s team.

And the company also gave its name to a Tayside and Aberdeenshire junior cup, which was recently renamed the John Reilly Memorial Trophy in honour of the former East Region general secretary and Scottish Junior FA president who died in 2024.

Bank of Scotland support

Moira Robertson, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “Gordon and the team at Quest Precision Engineering are everything you’d hope for in a local success story — ambitious, innovative and deeply rooted in their community.

“Whether it is creating skilled jobs or helping young people launch their careers, they’re making a lasting impact in Dundee and beyond.

“We’re proud to be part of their journey and look forward to supporting them as they grow their global footprint.”