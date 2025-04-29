Dundee engineering firm’s £6m investment sees headcount quadruple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee engineering firm’s £6m investment sees headcount quadruple

Global demand has led to impressive growth for the city firm.

By Paul Malik
Gordon Deuchars, Quest Precision Engineering managing director, at Whitton Park. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Gordon Deuchars, Quest Precision Engineering managing director, at Whitton Park. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.

A leading Dundee manufacturer has invested more than £6 million in its city site following global demand for its services.

Quest Precision Engineering has seen impressive growth in its six years since launching.

It now has a team of 32 employees, growing from a humble team of seven in that short time.

The firm has invested millions back into its Wester Gourdie site, including the six-figure purchase of a Nakamura JX-200 machine.

This machine allows Quest to manufacture complex parts more efficiently. In turn, this will allow the team to take on more projects.

Quest Precision Engineering  produces specialist precision machined parts.

And it now manufactures components for major energy projects in Norway, Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

It recorded a turnover of more than £8m in 2024.

Growth for Quest Precision Engineering

Gordon Deuchars, managing director at Quest Precision Engineering, said the purchase of the new cutting-edge machine would allow the firm to bring on more staff.

He said: “We’re a fast-moving, dynamic business. If we spot an opportunity to grow, we take it.

“This new machine will allow us to bring in another three or four employees to help run production and support the testing and assembly of part of our business. Growing our own talent has always been important to us.

“There’s increasing demand, and we’re planning further investment, development and hopefully a larger team.

“Dundee has always been our home, and we’re proud to be expanding from here, showcasing what Scottish engineering can achieve on the global stage.

A Quest Precision Engineering apprentice standing by the new Nakamura Tome machine. Image: Supplied.

“With the support of Bank of Scotland, we’ve been able to secure the right machines when available, and that agility helps us stay competitive and keeps our customers satisfied.”

And it’s not just engineering which Gordon wants to see grow in Dundee.

As the founder of Dundee East Community Sports Club, he has helped expand participation in football across the city.

Quest Engineering Precision sponsors Dundee United’s women’s team.

And the company also gave its name to a Tayside and Aberdeenshire junior cup, which was recently renamed the John Reilly Memorial Trophy in honour of the former East Region general secretary and Scottish Junior FA president who died in 2024.

Bank of Scotland support

Moira Robertson, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “Gordon and the team at Quest Precision Engineering are everything you’d hope for in a local success story — ambitious, innovative and deeply rooted in their community.

“Whether it is creating skilled jobs or helping young people launch their careers, they’re making a lasting impact in Dundee and beyond.

“We’re proud to be part of their journey and look forward to supporting them as they grow their global footprint.”

More from Business

The Sizzling Sarnie to close
Fife takeaway shuts after just 9 months as it's 'too hard for a small…
Thomas Justice of Caw's Bar in Dundee is in this week's High Street round-up.
High street round-up: Dundee pub takeover, Arbroath retailers confirmed and Perth cafe closes
The expansion plan is a long-term vision for Cairnbrae, near Dundee. Image: Cairnbrae
Award-winning Angus natural burial ground could be expanded
Ben Hodgson in front of POW huts at the former Cultybraggan camp
Popular Perthshire cheese saved by 25-year-old ex-Gleneagles chef
Historic Murroes Church Hall is earmarked for expansion. Image: Lee Boyd Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: 214-year-old church hall conversion and A90 superfast EV charging hub
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Dr Robert Graham of Graham's Family Dairy in Bridge of Allan has started using TikTok to reach a new generation Picture shows; Dr Robert Graham of Graham's Family Dairy in Bridge of Allan has started using TikTok to reach a new generation. Bridge of Allan. Supplied by Spey Date; Unknown
Bridge of Allan dairy farmer becomes TikTok star at 84
Chris Black, founder of Moblyze. Image: Moblyze
Carnoustie businessman raises £1.5m for ‘Tinder for jobs’ app
Chloe Carnegie of Blush Beauty by Chloe in Montrose. Image: Blush Beauty by Chloe
Montrose woman opens beauty salon at just 20 years old
Ryan Russell, senior managing partner at law firm MML, is a local lad who has gained worldwide recognition as an employment lawyer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee solicitor who wanted to be rock star now leads city law firm
Dr Margaret Cook, Principal of Perth College, whose management of the AST collapse has been branded "absolutely disastrous" by an MP. Image:
UHI Perth bosses branded 'utterly disastrous' for failing to react to aviation company's financial…

Conversation