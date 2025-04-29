A Dundee publican taking over a historic bar, new arrivals in Arbroath and a Perth cafe closure are among the developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Pubs

Dundee publican, 26, takes over historic city centre bar

Thomas Justice, 26, is the new landlord at Caw’s Bar on Panmure Street.

After some refurbishment at the venue, which dates from the 19th century, Thomas and his staff started pulling pints last week.

Restaurants and cafes

Dundee Tailend shuts ahead of takeover

Tailend Dundee on Nethergate, run by Darren and Jess Spink, closed on April 27.

The restaurant and takeaway is being taken on by Mother Hubbard’s, which already runs fish and chip shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

‘Busy all the time’ Perthshire coffee shop for sale

The Joinery Coffee Shop in Meigle, Perthshire, has been put on the market.

Ann Durston, 52, who has owned and managed the coffee shop since 2016, says she is selling the business due to family circumstances and to enjoy her retirement.

New Dundee pizza takeaway opens

Fireaway Pizza opened in the former TSB bank on Albert Street in Stobswell on Tuesday.

To celebrate, the store gave away 500 free Margherita pizzas during opening week.

Perth cafe and fashion store closes

Johnnie Orange Cafe and Living Store, on St Paul’s Square, closed on Saturday.

Johnnie Yuen and his wife, Sun Sun Lau, both 47, have thanked their loyal customers in Perth and say the shop will close for at least six months.

Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger opening this summer

Pret A Manger has confirmed its new Broughty Ferry store will open this summer.

The shop will have “an innovative design” and is thought to be one of the biggest in the UK, with seating for 78 customers.

Shops

Arbroath retail park line-up confirmed

The big names moving into Arbroath’s new £16 million retail park have been confirmed.

Home Bargains, Aldi, MKM Builders Merchant, Costa and Greggs will all move into the retail park off Dundee Road.

£16m retail and business development in St Andrews

Plans for a £16 million development on the outskirts of St Andrews have been lodged with Fife Council.

The proposal by Aberdeen-based West Coast Estates includes shops and restaurants.

Morrisons objects to plans for new Glenrothes Sainsbury’s

Morrisons has hit out at Sainsbury’s plans to open a new supermarket in the former Glenrothes Homebase store.

The trivial retailer has raised concerns the Sainsbury’s store will “weaken” Glenrothes town centre.

Hotel Chocolat set to open in Dundee’s Overgate

A new tenant has already been found for the soon-to-be vacant shop currently housing Regatta in Dundee’s Overgate.

Luxury sweet firm Hotel Chocolat is advertising for staff and The Courier understands it will move into the unit.

Clarks opens new Overgate store

Elsewhere in the Overgate, Clarks has opened a new shoe shop nearly two years after leaving its Murraygate unit.

The historic British brand has taken a unit previously occupied by Burger King in the centre.

M&S Foodhall set to open at Ninewells Hospital

A new M&S Foodhall is set to open at Ninewells Hospital this summer.

WH Smith is relocating to a new unit – a former hair salon – to make way for M&S.

Hotels

Crieff Hydro’s £5 million refurb

Crieff Hydro has spent more than £5 million refurbishing its eating and drinking areas as it seeks to win more business from locals.

The investment is the largest in the history of the family business.

New owner’s vision for Stirling hotel The Golden Lion

The Golden Lion hotel in Stirling has been acquired by an experienced hotelier who wants to “raise standards and expectations”.

New owner Gary Atkinson purchased the hotel, bar and restaurant from Flagship Hotels.