Articles

High street round-up: Dundee pub takeover, Arbroath retailers confirmed and Perth cafe closes

The Courier rounds up all the latest pub, restaurant, shop and hotel news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Andrew Robson
Thomas Justice of Caw's Bar in Dundee is in this week's High Street round-up.
Thomas Justice of Caw's Bar in Dundee is in this week's round-up. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee publican taking over a historic bar, new arrivals in Arbroath and a Perth cafe closure are among the developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Pubs

Dundee publican, 26, takes over historic city centre bar
The outside is being freshened up. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Thomas Justice, 26, is the new landlord at Caw’s Bar on Panmure Street.

After some refurbishment at the venue, which dates from the 19th century, Thomas and his staff started pulling pints last week.

Restaurants and cafes

Dundee Tailend shuts ahead of takeover
The Tailend in Nethergate, Dundee.
The Tailend in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Tailend Dundee on Nethergate, run by Darren and Jess Spink, closed on April 27.

The restaurant and takeaway is being taken on by Mother Hubbard’s, which already runs fish and chip shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

‘Busy all the time’ Perthshire coffee shop for sale
Ann Durston.
Ann Durston has owned The Joinery Coffee Shop since 2016. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The Joinery Coffee Shop in Meigle, Perthshire, has been put on the market.

Ann Durston, 52, who has owned and managed the coffee shop since 2016, says she is selling the business due to family circumstances and to enjoy her retirement.

New Dundee pizza takeaway opens
Fireaway Pizza has opened on Albert Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Fireaway Pizza opened in the former TSB bank on Albert Street in Stobswell on Tuesday.

To celebrate, the store gave away 500 free Margherita pizzas during opening week.

Perth cafe and fashion store closes
Johnnie Yuen and his wife Sun Sun Lau are to close Johnnie Orange
Johnnie Yuen and his wife Sun Sun Lau closed Johnnie Orange in Perth city centre. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Johnnie Orange Cafe and Living Store, on St Paul’s Square, closed on Saturday.

Johnnie Yuen and his wife, Sun Sun Lau, both 47, have thanked their loyal customers in Perth and say the shop will close for at least six months.

Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger opening this summer
Pret A Manger will open at the old M&Co unit in Broughty Ferry.
Pret A Manger will open on Brook Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Pret A Manger has confirmed its new Broughty Ferry store will open this summer.

The shop will have “an innovative design” and is thought to be one of the biggest in the UK, with seating for 78 customers.

Shops

Arbroath retail park line-up confirmed
Elliot Retail Park, Arbroath
A new retail park is opening in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The big names moving into Arbroath’s new £16 million retail park have been confirmed.

Home Bargains, Aldi, MKM Builders Merchant, Costa and Greggs will all move into the retail park off Dundee Road.

£16m retail and business development in St Andrews
An artist’s impression of how one of the restaurants could look. Image: West Coast Developments.

Plans for a £16 million development on the outskirts of St Andrews have been lodged with Fife Council.

The proposal by Aberdeen-based West Coast Estates includes shops and restaurants.

Morrisons objects to plans for new Glenrothes Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury's has lodged plans to convert the former Hombase store at the Saltire Retail Park.
Sainsbury’s has lodged plans to convert the former Hombase store at the Saltire Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

Morrisons has hit out at Sainsbury’s plans to open a new supermarket in the former Glenrothes Homebase store.

The trivial retailer has raised concerns the Sainsbury’s store will “weaken” Glenrothes town centre.

Hotel Chocolat set to open in Dundee’s Overgate
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A new tenant has already been found for the soon-to-be vacant shop currently housing Regatta in Dundee’s Overgate.

Luxury sweet firm Hotel Chocolat is advertising for staff and The Courier understands it will move into the unit.

Clarks opens new Overgate store
Staff at the new Clarks shoe shop in Dundee. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson

Elsewhere in the Overgate, Clarks has opened a new shoe shop nearly two years after leaving its Murraygate unit.

The historic British brand has taken a unit previously occupied by Burger King in the centre.

M&S Foodhall set to open at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells Hospital concourse.
The new M&S Foodhall will open this summer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A new M&S Foodhall is set to open at Ninewells Hospital this summer.

WH Smith is relocating to a new unit – a former hair salon – to make way for M&S.

Hotels

Crieff Hydro’s £5 million refurb
Crieff Hydro’s The Winter Garden. Image: Crieff Hydro

Crieff Hydro has spent more than £5 million refurbishing its eating and drinking areas as it seeks to win more business from locals.

The investment is the largest in the history of the family business.

New owner’s vision for Stirling hotel The Golden Lion
Gary Atkinson and Ros Wardley-Smith are the new owners of the Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling. Image: DM Media Consultancy

The Golden Lion hotel in Stirling has been acquired by an experienced hotelier who wants to “raise standards and expectations”.

New owner Gary Atkinson purchased the hotel, bar and restaurant from Flagship Hotels.

