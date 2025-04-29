Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

8 sites in Tayside, Fife and Stirling where Lidl wants to open – including in Broughty Ferry

The Courier takes a closer look at locations earmarked for stores by the budget supermarket.

Lidl has plans for stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Lidl has plans for stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Supermarket chain Lidl has earmarked eight locations across Tayside, Fife and Stirling for new stores.

These have been revealed in its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining hundreds of potential sites.

Some locations listed have concrete plans, while others are just desirable locations the company may consider in the future.

Several of the sites across Tayside and Fife were included in the chain’s “wish list” in 2024.

​The Courier takes a closer look at locations earmarked for stores by the budget supermarket chain.

​​Broughty Ferry

Lidl is still keen to open a store in Broughty Ferry,  much like it was in 2024.

Rival German retailer Aldi opened its “Broughty Ferry” store on Tom Johnston Road in Douglas in 2024.

Dunblane

The supermarket chain has also earmarked Dunblane for a store in the future.

The Stirlingshire town is currently home to a Tesco, M&S Simply Food, and Greens of Dunblane.

Dunfermline

A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
A computer-generated image of the new Dunfermline store. Image: Lidl/Fife Council planning portal

Lidl is keen to add two more Dunfermline stores to its existing out-of-town presence at Halbeath Retail Park.

Details of this desire to build in the city emerged in March after the retailer lodged a proposal with Fife Council last year.

The supermarket chain wants to build a store of almost 2,000 sqm on the site of the former King Malcolm Hotel in the south of the city.

Most recently, the local authority asked for more time to decide the planning application.

In its new brochure, Lidl has indicated it would also be keen to build a second supermarket in the north of the city.

Kirkcaldy

The German retailer has identified Kirkcaldy as a potential location for a new store.

Lidl already operates one shop in the Fife town on the Esplanade.

However, a new site in Kirkcaldy north/east appears on the wish list.

Perth

Artists view of the proposed Perth Lidl supermarket.
Lidl is asking the Perth public what they think of the new store plan. Image: Lidl

Another place earmarked for a new Lidl store is Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council has given the green light for a second Lidl store in the city, next to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park stadium.

However, councillors have been warned it’s “highly probable” the decision will be challenged in court after Tesco blocked plans for an Aldi supermarket at another Perth site last year.

St Andrews

A venue in St Andrews is being coveted by Lidl.

Shoppers in the town currently have a Tesco Express and Sainsbury’s Local on Market Street in addition to Aldi, Morrisons and M&S supermarkets.

Rosyth

Lidl’s plans for a new store in Rosyth were revived after a land-purchasing deal was agreed in 2024.

While Rosyth doesn’t make the “wish list”, the proposals are progressing with a demolition application submitted to Fife Council, according to the Dunfermline Press.

The site requirement brochure also reveals plans to relocate the stores in Dundee city centre and Forfar.

While not included in the list, Lidl is also thought to be actively considering a site for a new Leven store.

More from Business

The Sizzling Sarnie to close
Fife takeaway shuts after just 9 months as it's 'too hard for a small…
Thomas Justice of Caw's Bar in Dundee is in this week's High Street round-up.
High street round-up: Dundee pub takeover, Arbroath retailers confirmed and Perth cafe closes
The expansion plan is a long-term vision for Cairnbrae, near Dundee. Image: Cairnbrae
Award-winning Angus natural burial ground could be expanded
Gordon Deuchars, Quest Precision Engineering managing director, at Whitton Park. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Dundee engineering firm's £6m investment sees headcount quadruple
Ben Hodgson in front of POW huts at the former Cultybraggan camp
Popular Perthshire cheese saved by 25-year-old ex-Gleneagles chef
Historic Murroes Church Hall is earmarked for expansion. Image: Lee Boyd Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: 214-year-old church hall conversion and A90 superfast EV charging hub
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Dr Robert Graham of Graham's Family Dairy in Bridge of Allan has started using TikTok to reach a new generation Picture shows; Dr Robert Graham of Graham's Family Dairy in Bridge of Allan has started using TikTok to reach a new generation. Bridge of Allan. Supplied by Spey Date; Unknown
Bridge of Allan dairy farmer becomes TikTok star at 84
Chris Black, founder of Moblyze. Image: Moblyze
Carnoustie businessman raises £1.5m for ‘Tinder for jobs’ app
Chloe Carnegie of Blush Beauty by Chloe in Montrose. Image: Blush Beauty by Chloe
Montrose woman opens beauty salon at just 20 years old
Ryan Russell, senior managing partner at law firm MML, is a local lad who has gained worldwide recognition as an employment lawyer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee solicitor who wanted to be rock star now leads city law firm

Conversation