Supermarket chain Lidl has earmarked eight locations across Tayside, Fife and Stirling for new stores.

These have been revealed in its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining hundreds of potential sites.

Some locations listed have concrete plans, while others are just desirable locations the company may consider in the future.

Several of the sites across Tayside and Fife were included in the chain’s “wish list” in 2024.

​The Courier takes a closer look at locations earmarked for stores by the budget supermarket chain.

​​Broughty Ferry

Lidl is still keen to open a store in Broughty Ferry, much like it was in 2024.

Rival German retailer Aldi opened its “Broughty Ferry” store on Tom Johnston Road in Douglas in 2024.

Dunblane

The supermarket chain has also earmarked Dunblane for a store in the future.

The Stirlingshire town is currently home to a Tesco, M&S Simply Food, and Greens of Dunblane.

Dunfermline

Lidl is keen to add two more Dunfermline stores to its existing out-of-town presence at Halbeath Retail Park.

Details of this desire to build in the city emerged in March after the retailer lodged a proposal with Fife Council last year.

The supermarket chain wants to build a store of almost 2,000 sqm on the site of the former King Malcolm Hotel in the south of the city.

Most recently, the local authority asked for more time to decide the planning application.

In its new brochure, Lidl has indicated it would also be keen to build a second supermarket in the north of the city.

Kirkcaldy

The German retailer has identified Kirkcaldy as a potential location for a new store.

Lidl already operates one shop in the Fife town on the Esplanade.

However, a new site in Kirkcaldy north/east appears on the wish list.

Perth

Another place earmarked for a new Lidl store is Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council has given the green light for a second Lidl store in the city, next to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park stadium.

However, councillors have been warned it’s “highly probable” the decision will be challenged in court after Tesco blocked plans for an Aldi supermarket at another Perth site last year.

St Andrews

A venue in St Andrews is being coveted by Lidl.

Shoppers in the town currently have a Tesco Express and Sainsbury’s Local on Market Street in addition to Aldi, Morrisons and M&S supermarkets.

Rosyth

Lidl’s plans for a new store in Rosyth were revived after a land-purchasing deal was agreed in 2024.

While Rosyth doesn’t make the “wish list”, the proposals are progressing with a demolition application submitted to Fife Council, according to the Dunfermline Press.

The site requirement brochure also reveals plans to relocate the stores in Dundee city centre and Forfar.

While not included in the list, Lidl is also thought to be actively considering a site for a new Leven store.