Fife takeaway shuts after just 9 months as it’s ‘too hard for a small business like ours to survive’

A Fife takeaway is shutting after just nine months – as its owner says it is “too hard for a small business like ours to survive”.

The Sizzling Sarnie on High Street in Leslie served sandwiches, breakfast items, burgers and baked potatoes.

However, an announcement on Facebook on Tuesday confirmed its closure.

The statement said: “It breaks my heart to say this, but sadly we’re having to close our doors.

Leslie sandwich shop cites rising costs for closure

“The rising cost of living, rent, bills – it’s just made it too hard for a small business like ours to survive.

“I gave it everything I had, but sometimes life has other plans.

“This isn’t goodbye forever, just for now.

“As they say, when one door closes, another one opens – and I truly believe that.

“I’m so grateful to every single one of you who supported me over these last nine months.

‘Thank you for everything’

“You didn’t just buy a sandwich – you kept a dream alive, even if only for a little while.

“I’ve met some absolutely amazing people along the way, and I’ll never forget it.

“Thank you for everything – here’s to new beginnings.”

Customers expressed their sadness at the closure of The Sizzling Sarnie, which only opened in September.

One said: “No way bro, will miss your business.”

Another posted: “So sorry to hear this, good luck for the future!”4

The Courier has rounded up all the latest news from high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.