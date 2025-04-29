Fife takeaway shuts after just 9 months as it’s ‘too hard for a small business like ours to survive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife takeaway shuts after just 9 months as it’s ‘too hard for a small business like ours to survive’

The owner of The Sizzling Sarnie on High Street in Leslie says "this isn’t goodbye forever, just for now".

By Ben MacDonald
The Sizzling Sarnie to close
The Sizzling Sarnie in Leslie has shut. Image: The Sizzling Sarnie/Facebook

A Fife takeaway is shutting after just nine months – as its owner says it is “too hard for a small business like ours to survive”.

The Sizzling Sarnie on High Street in Leslie served sandwiches, breakfast items, burgers and baked potatoes.

However, an announcement on Facebook on Tuesday confirmed its closure.

The statement said: “It breaks my heart to say this, but sadly we’re having to close our doors.

Leslie sandwich shop cites rising costs for closure

“The rising cost of living, rent, bills – it’s just made it too hard for a small business like ours to survive.

“I gave it everything I had, but sometimes life has other plans.

“This isn’t goodbye forever, just for now.

“As they say, when one door closes, another one opens – and I truly believe that.

“I’m so grateful to every single one of you who supported me over these last nine months.

‘Thank you for everything’

“You didn’t just buy a sandwich – you kept a dream alive, even if only for a little while.

“I’ve met some absolutely amazing people along the way, and I’ll never forget it.

“Thank you for everything – here’s to new beginnings.”

Customers expressed their sadness at the closure of The Sizzling Sarnie, which only opened in September.

One said: “No way bro, will miss your business.”

Another posted: “So sorry to hear this, good luck for the future!”4

Conversation