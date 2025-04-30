Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pub set to reopen after £30k makeover

The Albert Bar in Stobswell has been taken over by businessman Graham Bradley.

By Lindsey Hamilton
New owner Graham Bradley with bar manager Janine Plummer outside the refurbished Albert Bar in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A Dundee pub is set to reopen after a £30,000 makeover.

City businessman Graham Bradley has bought The Albert Bar in Stobswell and has carried out an extensive refurbishment.

He had hoped to open in mid-March but due to a minor hold-up with paperwork, the date was put back.

He now hopes to be able to welcome customers from next week.

New team at Albert Bar in Dundee ‘ready to go’

Bar manager Janine Plummer said: “We are ready to go.

“We are just waiting for a few last-minute things to be signed off and then we can open.

“All being well, we are hoping that will be next week.

“The pub is looking great and we are really excited to get going.”

Graham and Janine say they are raring to go. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The newly refurbished Albert Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The pub has had £30,000 spent on it. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The pair also run the Craigie Bar on Kingsway East and hope to make the Albert Bar “just as big a success”.

Work in the bar includes new heating, toilets, windows and seating costing about £30,000.

The pub was previously run by Paul Rae but has been closed for some time.

Graham is also behind plans to turn the former RBS building in Broughty Ferry into a high-end cocktail bar.

The Courier has rounded up the latest pub, restaurant, shop and hotel news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – including another Dundee pub being taken over.

