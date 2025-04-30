A Dundee pub is set to reopen after a £30,000 makeover.

City businessman Graham Bradley has bought The Albert Bar in Stobswell and has carried out an extensive refurbishment.

He had hoped to open in mid-March but due to a minor hold-up with paperwork, the date was put back.

He now hopes to be able to welcome customers from next week.

Bar manager Janine Plummer said: “We are ready to go.

“We are just waiting for a few last-minute things to be signed off and then we can open.

“All being well, we are hoping that will be next week.

“The pub is looking great and we are really excited to get going.”

The pair also run the Craigie Bar on Kingsway East and hope to make the Albert Bar “just as big a success”.

Work in the bar includes new heating, toilets, windows and seating costing about £30,000.

The pub was previously run by Paul Rae but has been closed for some time.

Graham is also behind plans to turn the former RBS building in Broughty Ferry into a high-end cocktail bar.

