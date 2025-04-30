Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee artist claims designs ‘stolen’ by major UK retailer

Zoe Gibson alleges her unique work has been used for a range of Oliver Bonas items, without permission or credit.

Dundee artist Zoe Gibson with her distinctive solstice prints. The design has apparently been used without permission by Oliver Bonas. Image: CommonRoom
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Major high street retailer Oliver Bonas has been accused of stealing the work of a Dundee artist.

Zoe Gibson believes her unique designs were lifted “almost wholesale” and used on a range of homeware items.

Oliver Bonas did not respond to repeated attempts made by The Courier when approached for comment about the allegations.

The Dundee University graduate sold her distinctive Solstice designs to London-based company CommonRoom in 2023.

CommonRoom is a small company which makes wallpapers and fabrics using independent artists.

They sold a range of products, including wallpapers and fabrics featuring Zoe’s designs, with the appropriate credit given.

But she says a recent range launched by Oliver Bonas is the spitting image of her work.

Zoe and CommonRoom claim they have been “completely ignored” by the high street giant after company director Kate Hawkins brought it to their attention.

The fashion firm posted pre-tax profits of more than £6.8 million and enjoyed sales of more than £138m in 2023-24.

Dundee artist’s Oliver Bonas claims

Zoe graduated from Dundee University’s prestigious Duncan of Jordanstone college of art in 2017, before completing a masters last year.

She uses lots of colour and pattern in her work, themes which featured prominently in her Solstice designs.

“The designs on Oliver Bonas’ website are very, very similar,” Zoe said.

“Too much so to just be a coincidence.

“The designs are for a series I did first in 2021, which appeared at Dundee’s Generator Projects.(art space).

“And they were sold to a London company, CommonRoom in 2023.

“It was Kate from the company who got in touch to say it was my design Oliver Bonas is using.

Row one showing the solstice design made by Zoe Gibson and owned by CommonRoom. Row two, the items for sale from Oliver Bonas. Image: CommonRoom.

“You do hear about this sort of thing happening.

“Instead of hiring actual artists and designers, they have just lifted mine.

“It’s disappointing. And we’ve not had any response from Oliver Bonas when we have gone to them.”

‘Equivalent to shoplifting’

Oliver Bonas still have the products available for sale on their website.

A cushion cover is selling for £32.50, while a lampshade retails for £20.

Kate Hawkins, director and founder of CommonRoom, is calling for Oliver Bonas to compensate Zoe.

She has made multiple attempts to communicate with the company, to no avail.

Kate claims: “The only correspondence we’ve had from Oliver Bonas was someone telling us ‘the designer involved no longer works for the company’.

“But that doesn’t answer any of the questions we had or explain why they did what they did.

“They haven’t even bothered to change the colours. It’s really obvious that it’s Zoe’s design.

“And this is a really big problem for artists.

“I’m not generally one for public shaming, but in this case we felt really awful for Zoe.

“And Oliver Bonas would quite rightly be very upset if someone stole something off the shelf.

“This is what it feels like, it’s the equivalent of shoplifting.

“Credit is not only a basic courtesy, it matters because it’s a sign of respect and recognition of someone’s hard work.

“Most importantly it’s an acknowledgement of value. The goods being sold disregard Zoe’s, and in the process, our value.”

