Closing down sale as cake shop to leave its Broughty Ferry home after 5 years

Cake Guru is moving from Brook Street to "more affordable premises".

By Stephen Eighteen
The Cake Guru on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry
Goods will be sold off ahead of the move. Image: Google Street View

A cake shop is to leave its Broughty Ferry shop after five years.

Cake Guru says it is moving from Brook Street to “more affordable premises”.

The business opened in 2010 as a one-stop shop for baking and sugarcraft supplies.

Its bakery on Brook Street specialises in making unique cakes with personalised details.

‘Decline in customers’ also behind Broughty Ferry move

The announcement was made on Facebook by business owner Suzy Scrimgeour.

The 41-year-old posted: “We have made the very difficult decision to close the shop in Broughty Ferry.

“It’s not a decision we have taken lightly and we are super sad to have to do so.

“However, unfortunately the increasing costs and decline in customers buying stock has given us no choice.

“But don’t worry.

“We will still most definitely  be making cakes for you all.

“We are just downsizing and moving to a more affordable premises that allows us to do what we do best.”

Closing down sale at Cake Guru

Suzy did not state where she would be moving to, or if her name setup would include retail premises.

She added: “We are so sad to be leaving the shop behind and we have had the best time in the last five years getting to know you all and having a LOT of fun.

“We have made such lovely friends along the way and your support has been the best.

“Don’t worry, we still have a few months left of trading and will be having a huge closing down sale so please make sure you check that out for lots of bargains.

“But for now I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone of you that has supported us over the years and you all know who you are.

“Please do keep your cake orders coming in as we are filling up fast for the summer months already.”

It is the third Broughty Ferry shop closure announcement in as many months.

In February, Yvonne Watson said she would shut Ivy Lane Bridal after 10 years.

And, last month, Colin and Ray Myles said goodbye to Party Time after 32 “wonderful” years at Long Lane.

