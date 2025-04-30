First look at revamped bar and restaurant at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

First look at revamped bar and restaurant at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

The fourth floor of the hotel, which overlooks the famous Road Hole on the golf course, has been renovated.

By Finn Nixon
The fourth floor of the Old Course Hotel has been transformed following a renovation. Image: Muckle Media
The fourth floor of the Old Course Hotel has been transformed following a renovation. Image: Muckle Media

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has unveiled a revamped bar and restaurant after renovating its fourth floor.

New images show the transformation that has taken place at the five-star hotel.

The Road Hole Restaurant and the Road Hole Bar have been at the centre of the renovation.

Floor-to-ceiling windows now provide views of the 17th hole of the Old Course and West Sands Beach.

First look inside revamped Old Course Hotel fourth floor

The restaurant offers fine dining and includes an open kitchen where guests can watch the chefs in action.

Dishes include the St Andrews Bay lobster ravioli and a Vacherin dessert including strawberries grown at Blacketyside Farm near Leven.

Meanwhile, the Road Hole Bar offers guests coffees and light lunches during the day.

In the evening, customers can enjoy a drink from a collection of more than 300 Scottish whiskies.

Guests will be able to enjoy signature dishes in the Road Hole Restaurant. Image: Muckle Media
Fine dining in the Road Hole Restaurant. Image: Muckle Media
The Road Hole Bar has views over the golf course. Image: Muckle Media

A deck at Road Hole Bar will also provide an outdoor area in the summer months featuring pods and blankets.

Elsewhere on the floor is the Swilcan Loft, which will continue as a modern seafood bar and chophouse, selling local shellfish.

A boardroom has also been included in the fourth-floor revamp.

It now features cream woven wallpaper, which includes floral artwork and artwork showcasing Scottish landscapes.

The boardroom provides stunning views of the Old Course. Image: Muckle Media
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Old Course Hotel bosses say this provides “one of the most spectacular views” from any boardroom in Scotland.

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at the Old Course Hotel, said: “Our guests can savour both the landscape and cuisine that makes Scotland truly special and revel in the elevated, comfortable spaces that nod to our home in St Andrews.”

“We’re creating living narratives that connect our guests to the soul of Scottish heritage, while delivering truly indulgent good times.”

  • Look out for The Courier’s feature as we visit the revamped Old Course Hotel facilities to sample them for ourselves

More from Business

Dundee artist Zoe Gibson with her distinctive solstice prints. The design has apparently been used without permission by Oliver Bonas. Image: CommonRoom
EXCLUSIVE: Major UK retailer accused of 'stealing' Dundee artist's designs
20
Robert Flemming and Gary Milligan of Angus and Dundee Distillers at the Glencadam visitor centre. Image: Glencadam distillery
Brechin pagodas point towards progress in Glencadam distillery visitor centre project
New owner Graham Bradley with bar manager Janine Plummer outside the refurbished Albert Bar in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pub set to reopen after £30k makeover
2
The Cake Guru on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry
Closing down sale as cake shop to leave its Broughty Ferry home after 5…
Lidl has plans for stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
8 sites in Tayside, Fife and Stirling where Lidl wants to open - including…
The Sizzling Sarnie to close
Fife takeaway shuts after just 9 months as it's 'too hard for a small…
Thomas Justice of Caw's Bar in Dundee is in this week's High Street round-up.
High street round-up: Dundee pub takeover, Arbroath retailers confirmed and Perth cafe closes
The expansion plan is a long-term vision for Cairnbrae, near Dundee. Image: Cairnbrae
Award-winning Angus natural burial ground could be expanded
Gordon Deuchars, Quest Precision Engineering managing director, at Whitton Park. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Dundee engineering firm's £6m investment sees headcount quadruple
3
Ben Hodgson in front of POW huts at the former Cultybraggan camp
Popular Perthshire cheese saved by 25-year-old ex-Gleneagles chef

Conversation