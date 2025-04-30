First look at revamped bar and restaurant at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has unveiled a revamped bar and restaurant after renovating its fourth floor.

New images show the transformation that has taken place at the five-star hotel.

The Road Hole Restaurant and the Road Hole Bar have been at the centre of the renovation.

Floor-to-ceiling windows now provide views of the 17th hole of the Old Course and West Sands Beach.

First look inside revamped Old Course Hotel fourth floor

The restaurant offers fine dining and includes an open kitchen where guests can watch the chefs in action.

Dishes include the St Andrews Bay lobster ravioli and a Vacherin dessert including strawberries grown at Blacketyside Farm near Leven.

Meanwhile, the Road Hole Bar offers guests coffees and light lunches during the day.

In the evening, customers can enjoy a drink from a collection of more than 300 Scottish whiskies.

A deck at Road Hole Bar will also provide an outdoor area in the summer months featuring pods and blankets.

Elsewhere on the floor is the Swilcan Loft, which will continue as a modern seafood bar and chophouse, selling local shellfish.

A boardroom has also been included in the fourth-floor revamp.

It now features cream woven wallpaper, which includes floral artwork and artwork showcasing Scottish landscapes.

Old Course Hotel bosses say this provides “one of the most spectacular views” from any boardroom in Scotland.

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at the Old Course Hotel, said: “Our guests can savour both the landscape and cuisine that makes Scotland truly special and revel in the elevated, comfortable spaces that nod to our home in St Andrews.”

“We’re creating living narratives that connect our guests to the soul of Scottish heritage, while delivering truly indulgent good times.”