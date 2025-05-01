Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee fish farming tech firm secures £10m to create 15 jobs

The firm has used tech to revolutionise fish farming all over the world from its base in Dundee.

By Rob McLaren
Nathan Pyne-Carter, chief executive of Ace Aquatec with Jordi Trias, president of Stolt Sea Farm. Image: Ace Aquatec.
Nathan Pyne-Carter, chief executive of Ace Aquatec with Jordi Trias, president of Stolt Sea Farm. Image: Ace Aquatec.

Dundee firm Ace Aquatec, which produces high-tech equipment for the fish farming industry, has completed a £10 million funding round.

Based at Water’s Edge in City Quay, the firm said the investment will mean it can add to its workforce as it targets growth internationally.

The funding round, which was oversubscribed, was led by investment firm Stolt Ventures, with participation from Scottish Enterprise and Aqua-Spark.

It consists of £7.5m in equity funding and a £2.5m debt facility. It will support the creation of 15 jobs at the company’s offices in Dundee, Glasgow and Chile.

Revolutionising fish farms with tech

Ace Aquatec is one of the city’s most innovative firms, winning several awards for its range of products used by the aquaculture sector.

The company was formed in 1999 by inventor John Ace-Hopkins and investor Annette Pyne-Carter, to try to find solutions to some of the biggest problems for fish farms, including seals damaging stocks.

Mr Ace-Hopkins died in 2011 and Annette’s son and current chief executive Nathan bought his shareholding and further developed the company’s range of acoustic deterrents and stunning devices.

Ace Aquatec’s electric fish product which temporarily stuns predators.

It has an underwater time-of-flight camera that captures fish weight in real-time. This was inspired by Mr Pyne-Carter playing the Xbox.

The company’s mission is to empower fish farmers with advanced, data-driven insights that promote sustainable, ethical, and efficient operations.

Ace Aquatec funding round

The new Ace Aquatec roles as a result of the latest funding will focus on the continued development of AI alongside advanced sensors, cameras, and machine learning algorithms.

Mr Pyne-Carter said: “This investment allows us to meet the needs of farmers globally by expanding our portfolio, hiring top talent, and deepening our data capabilities.

Ace Aquatec managing director, Nathan Pyne-Carter, is delighted at the funding round.

“Having the backing of Stolt Ventures represents a pivotal moment in Ace Aquatec’s mission to revolutionise the aquaculture industry through welfare-first innovation, while providing vital employment opportunities.

“This investment, alongside Scotland’s national development agency Scottish Enterprise, will ensure strong local support for the team which has drive, innovation and ambition to be a global player.”

Ace Aquatec’s chairman is Dundee Minecraft entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl, who has invested in the firm.

It has a workforce of 43 staff and is active in 26 countries.

More from Business

Man working at desk with calculator.
Where to save and invest a lump sum of money
Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunfermline shopping centre staff told to reapply for jobs
Perth UHI
Dozens of firms enquire about buying collapsed Perth aviation firm
The fourth floor of the Old Course Hotel has been transformed following a renovation. Image: Muckle Media
First look at revamped bar and restaurant at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
Dundee artist Zoe Gibson with her distinctive solstice prints. The design has apparently been used without permission by Oliver Bonas. Image: CommonRoom
EXCLUSIVE: Major UK retailer accused of 'stealing' Dundee artist's designs
22
Robert Flemming and Gary Milligan of Angus and Dundee Distillers at the Glencadam visitor centre. Image: Glencadam distillery
Brechin pagodas point towards progress in Glencadam distillery visitor centre project
New owner Graham Bradley with bar manager Janine Plummer outside the refurbished Albert Bar in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pub set to reopen after £30k makeover
2
The Cake Guru on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry
Closing down sale as cake shop to leave its Broughty Ferry home after 5…
Lidl has plans for stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
8 sites in Tayside, Fife and Stirling where Lidl wants to open - including…
The Sizzling Sarnie to close
Fife takeaway shuts after just 9 months as it's 'too hard for a small…

Conversation