Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dozens of firms enquire about buying collapsed Perth aviation firm

There's been "significant interest" in UHI Perth's AST subsidiary, which plunged into administration in April.

By Paul Malik
Perth UHI
The entrance to UHI Perth and AST. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Hopes have been raised a buyer can be found for a Perth aviation business after administrators confirmed 49 companies had enquired about purchasing it.

Air Service Training (Engineering) Limited (AST) was a wholly owned subsidiary of the university which plunged into administration earlier this month.

Henderson Loggie are handling the administration, who told The Courier a closing date has been set for potential buyers to submit their bids.

Administrator Shona Campbell, who is leading the process, said there had been “significant interest” in the sale of AST.

First Minister John Swinney last week demanded answers from UHI Perth principal Dr Margaret Cook on AST’s collapse and wider potential financial difficulties faced by the institution.

And UHI is considering dropping all of its university degree courses as it tries to stem a £2 million deficit.

A spokesperson for UHI Perth told The Courier they would respond to the first minister “privately”.

It comes as a new partnership between UHI Perth and another aviation education firm, RST, was announced on Wednesday.

49 enquiries in for UHI Perth business

Students have told The Courier they are feeling increasingly frustrated with a lack of communication from UHI Perth.

The only courses which will be honoured for those who were involved with AST are the BSc degree programmes. All others were cancelled immediately.

Ms Campbell said: “I’m pleased to report that there has been significant interest in the sale of the company and its assets, both from within the UK and internationally.

“As a result of this strong engagement, we have received 49 expressions of interest and a closing date for offers has now been set.

“We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome and will keep students updated through the AST frequently asked questions page on the Henderson Loggie website.”

New arrangement for aviation training

Meanwhile, UHI Perth has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with another aviation training firm, Resource Group Training Solutions (RTS).

RTS said its “ultimate aim” in announcing this strategic cooperation is to provide an “enduring platform for further innovation and development of the collective Resource Group’s Training Division and UHI offering”.

RTS managing director Ian Fitzpatrick  and Dr Margaret Cook, UHI Perth principal. Image: Supplied.

Ian Fitzpatrick, RTS managing director, said: “As the industry lead in its field, we are delighted to sign this MoU and to establish Resource Group as a reliable and enduring partner for UHI in its current and future aspirations.

“Having been invited to engage, we are now looking forward to working directly with our UHI colleagues to share present day industry best practices into current programmes and to realising the undoubted significant potential of our wider cooperation.”

More from Business

The fourth floor of the Old Course Hotel has been transformed following a renovation. Image: Muckle Media
First look at revamped bar and restaurant at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
Dundee artist Zoe Gibson with her distinctive solstice prints. The design has apparently been used without permission by Oliver Bonas. Image: CommonRoom
EXCLUSIVE: Major UK retailer accused of 'stealing' Dundee artist's designs
22
Robert Flemming and Gary Milligan of Angus and Dundee Distillers at the Glencadam visitor centre. Image: Glencadam distillery
Brechin pagodas point towards progress in Glencadam distillery visitor centre project
New owner Graham Bradley with bar manager Janine Plummer outside the refurbished Albert Bar in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pub set to reopen after £30k makeover
2
The Cake Guru on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry
Closing down sale as cake shop to leave its Broughty Ferry home after 5…
Lidl has plans for stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
8 sites in Tayside, Fife and Stirling where Lidl wants to open - including…
The Sizzling Sarnie to close
Fife takeaway shuts after just 9 months as it's 'too hard for a small…
Thomas Justice of Caw's Bar in Dundee is in this week's High Street round-up.
High street round-up: Dundee pub takeover, Arbroath retailers confirmed and Perth cafe closes
The expansion plan is a long-term vision for Cairnbrae, near Dundee. Image: Cairnbrae
Award-winning Angus natural burial ground could be expanded
Gordon Deuchars, Quest Precision Engineering managing director, at Whitton Park. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
Dundee engineering firm's £6m investment sees headcount quadruple
3

Conversation