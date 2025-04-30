Hopes have been raised a buyer can be found for a Perth aviation business after administrators confirmed 49 companies had enquired about purchasing it.

Air Service Training (Engineering) Limited (AST) was a wholly owned subsidiary of the university which plunged into administration earlier this month.

Henderson Loggie are handling the administration, who told The Courier a closing date has been set for potential buyers to submit their bids.

Administrator Shona Campbell, who is leading the process, said there had been “significant interest” in the sale of AST.

First Minister John Swinney last week demanded answers from UHI Perth principal Dr Margaret Cook on AST’s collapse and wider potential financial difficulties faced by the institution.

And UHI is considering dropping all of its university degree courses as it tries to stem a £2 million deficit.

A spokesperson for UHI Perth told The Courier they would respond to the first minister “privately”.

It comes as a new partnership between UHI Perth and another aviation education firm, RST, was announced on Wednesday.

49 enquiries in for UHI Perth business

Students have told The Courier they are feeling increasingly frustrated with a lack of communication from UHI Perth.

The only courses which will be honoured for those who were involved with AST are the BSc degree programmes. All others were cancelled immediately.

Ms Campbell said: “I’m pleased to report that there has been significant interest in the sale of the company and its assets, both from within the UK and internationally.

“As a result of this strong engagement, we have received 49 expressions of interest and a closing date for offers has now been set.

“We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome and will keep students updated through the AST frequently asked questions page on the Henderson Loggie website.”

New arrangement for aviation training

Meanwhile, UHI Perth has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with another aviation training firm, Resource Group Training Solutions (RTS).

RTS said its “ultimate aim” in announcing this strategic cooperation is to provide an “enduring platform for further innovation and development of the collective Resource Group’s Training Division and UHI offering”.

Ian Fitzpatrick, RTS managing director, said: “As the industry lead in its field, we are delighted to sign this MoU and to establish Resource Group as a reliable and enduring partner for UHI in its current and future aspirations.

“Having been invited to engage, we are now looking forward to working directly with our UHI colleagues to share present day industry best practices into current programmes and to realising the undoubted significant potential of our wider cooperation.”