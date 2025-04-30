Dunfermline shopping centre staff told to reapply for jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

Dunfermline shopping centre staff told to reapply for jobs

It comes as the sale of the Kingsgate is expected to be finalised on Thursday

By Paul Malik
Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More than 20 jobs at Dunfermline’s Kingsgate Shopping Centre will be lost as the sale of the building sets to be finalised on Thursday.

Staff have been told they can reapply for “some” of their old positions which will open after the purchase completes.

Kingsgate is being bought by Northdale Asset Management, who paid £35 million for it, along with other malls in King’s Lynn and Loughborough in England.

The centre is still without a vendor for its largest flagship store left empty after Debenhams plunged into administration in 2021.

Kingsgate has a floorspace of 309,000 square feet. And on average around 100,000 people walk through the centre on a weekly basis.

It currently has a M&S and B&M stores, and other retailers including Boots, New
Look, River Island, JD Sports and The Entertainer.

Kingsgate sale finalised

Northdale announced it was buying the centre just before Christmas last year.

Gatehouse Property Management will run the Kingsgate on behalf of the London-based firm.

A spokesperson for Gatehouse Property Management said:  “The sale of Kingsgate Shopping Centre is due to conclude tomorrow (Thursday) and at the same time all supplier contracts will come to an end.

“Gatehouse Property Management has been appointed to manage the centre on behalf of the purchaser and there may be new opportunities for some of the current staff if they are not retained by their existing employer.”

Debenhams space still empty

Debenhams closed in February 2021, leaving the Kingsgate’s main anchor retail space empty.

So far, no one has taken over the three-floor retail unit.

The unit, just a few doors along from the Kingsgate entrance to M&S, is seen as a prime location within the shopping centre.

However, it has been used for one-off events like a Nerf battle.

Dundee’s empty Debenhams unit will soon reopen as a Frasers, after an extensive refit.

And when rent-to-buy specialist BrightHouse collapsed in March 2020, its Dunfermline shop in the Kingsgate closed soon after.

The unit is also being marketed for an annual rent of £45,000.

Also, the former Intersport unit which became a temporary Covid vaccine hub, is also up for rent in the Kingsgate.

