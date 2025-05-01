Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee University charity status at risk after failing to submit accounts on time

The university's annual accounts are now marked overdue.

By Paul Malik
Dundee University has failed to submit its accounts on time with the regulator. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee University has failed to submit its accounts on time with the regulator. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee University risks having its status as a charity withdrawn after failing to submit its annual accounts on time.

Its annual financial statement is now marked overdue on the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) register.

Because of the university’s royal charter and its status as a charity, it is not required to file its finances on Companies House.

Instead, it submits its annual accounts with OSCR.

Charities must submit their online annual return with OSCR within nine months of their accounting year-end, which for Dundee is July 31 2024.

This makes April 30 the last day they could have handed them in on time.

There can be no extension to this deadline, the regulator said.

OSCR has powers to act should the university continue not to file their accounts, including ultimately removing its charity status.

What are the risks of failing to submit?

The university said it is continuing to engage with auditors in getting its accounts ready for publication.

But there will be a red mark in its file on the OSCR register, visible to the public.

OSCR said failing to submit annual return and accounts can seriously affect the university’s reputation as a charity and ultimately result in it being removed from the Scottish Charity Register.

If a charity is late or has not submitted their annual information at all, OSCR said it can:

  • Decrease public confidence in the university
  • Affect the ability to get funding from the public or funding bodies
  • Damage reputation as a trustworthy charity
  • Affect whether potential donors choose to support a charity or not

What action can OSCR take?

OSCR has legal powers granted to them under the Charities (Scotland) Act 2023.

The most powerful step OSCR can take is removing the university’s charitable status, should they fail to submit.

OSCR can also direct the university to prepare accounts, appoint someone they deem suitable to do the accounts on the university’s behalf, and issue an order directing the university to hand over any documents needed for “the purposes of an inquiry”.

Dundee University annual accounts

The university has managed to file on time for the past five years, the OSCR register shows, usually well before the April 30 deadline.

The Courier was leaked a scrapped financial statement for 2023-24 which was to be shown to the university court and detailed a £12 million deficit.

In them, former principal Iain Gillespie boasted the institution was “blooming“.

The day after the university’s court was supposed to see them, he wrote to staff telling them job losses were “inevitable” and there was a £30m black hole in the budget.

He resigned a month later.

Earlier this week university bosses unveiled their revised recovery plan after the first one was deemed “unpalatable” by the Scottish Government.

The new plan will see the number of job losses reduced from 700 to 300, made through a voluntary redundancy scheme rather than compulsory lay-offs.

A spokesperson for the university said: “We are continuing to work with the auditors towards publishing the annual report and final financial statements for 2023-24.”

More from Business

Craig Nicol, chief executive of EQ Accountants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife accountants announce third acquisition in 12 months
Man working at desk with calculator.
Where to save and invest a lump sum of money
Ace Aquatec managing director Nathan Pyne-Carter.
Dundee firm to add jobs after oversubscribed £10m funding round
Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunfermline shopping centre staff told to reapply for jobs
Perth UHI
Dozens of firms enquire about buying collapsed Perth aviation firm
The fourth floor of the Old Course Hotel has been transformed following a renovation. Image: Muckle Media
First look at revamped bar and restaurant at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
Dundee artist Zoe Gibson with her distinctive solstice prints. The design has apparently been used without permission by Oliver Bonas. Image: CommonRoom
EXCLUSIVE: Major UK retailer accused of 'stealing' Dundee artist's designs
22
Robert Flemming and Gary Milligan of Angus and Dundee Distillers at the Glencadam visitor centre. Image: Glencadam distillery
Brechin pagodas point towards progress in Glencadam distillery visitor centre project
New owner Graham Bradley with bar manager Janine Plummer outside the refurbished Albert Bar in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pub set to reopen after £30k makeover
2
The Cake Guru on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry
Closing down sale as cake shop to leave its Broughty Ferry home after 5…

Conversation