Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Tayside and Fife accountants announce third acquisition in 12 months

EQ has bought an Edinburgh firm founded by late footballer Alan Gordon, who played for both Dundee and Dundee United.

By Paul Malik
Craig Nicol, chief executive of EQ Accountants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Craig Nicol, chief executive of EQ Accountants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee accountants EQ has announced its third acquisition in 12 months as its ambitious growth plans continue.

EQ has merged with Edinburgh’s McDonald Gordon & Co, as part of the company’s strategy to triple turnover from £11 million to £30m over the next four years.

The expanding firm has also announced four new partners as part of efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

McDonald Gordon & Co was established in 1980 by Ian McDonald and the late Alan Gordon.

Alan was a well-known figure both in business and Scottish football, having played for both Dundee and Dundee United, and Edinburgh’s Hearts and Hibs.

The 15 members of staff in Edinburgh will come under the EQ banner, who are looking to expand their presence in central Scotland.

EQ acquisition is third in 12 months

In the last year EQ has acquired a number of Scottish firms, including Douglas Home & Co and Grangemouth-based Yates & Co.

They also have offices in Dundee, Forfar and Glenrothes

EQ chief executive Craig Nicol said: “Bringing McDonald Gordon & Co into EQ is a considered and strategic move that reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Scotland’s SME sector.

“Their long-standing reputation, loyal client base and shared values make them an ideal fit.

“This partnership enhances our reach across central Scotland and ensures more business owners have access to the depth of expertise and resource EQ can offer.”

McDonald Gordan & Co was established in 1980, by the late Alan Gordon who had played for both Dundee and Dundee United.

Raymond Paterson, director at McDonald Gordon & Co, commented: “We took our time in choosing the right partner for the next chapter of our business.

“EQ stood out as a major player in the SME space, with values that align strongly with our own.

“Joining EQ gives us access to greater resources, specialist knowledge and the backing of a larger team, all of which will benefit our clients immensely.”

Brian Duffy, director at McDonald Gordon & Co, added: “This move isn’t just about scale, it’s about shared vision.

“EQ has the infrastructure and investment behind it to help us do even more for our clients, while preserving the close, personal service we’ve always delivered.

“We’re excited about what’s next.”

More from Business

Dundee University has failed to submit its accounts on time with the regulator. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee University charity status at risk after failing to submit accounts on time
Man working at desk with calculator.
Where to save and invest a lump sum of money
Ace Aquatec managing director Nathan Pyne-Carter.
Dundee firm to add jobs after oversubscribed £10m funding round
Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunfermline shopping centre staff told to reapply for jobs
Perth UHI
Dozens of firms enquire about buying collapsed Perth aviation firm
The fourth floor of the Old Course Hotel has been transformed following a renovation. Image: Muckle Media
First look at revamped bar and restaurant at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
Dundee artist Zoe Gibson with her distinctive solstice prints. The design has apparently been used without permission by Oliver Bonas. Image: CommonRoom
EXCLUSIVE: Major UK retailer accused of 'stealing' Dundee artist's designs
22
Robert Flemming and Gary Milligan of Angus and Dundee Distillers at the Glencadam visitor centre. Image: Glencadam distillery
Brechin pagodas point towards progress in Glencadam distillery visitor centre project
New owner Graham Bradley with bar manager Janine Plummer outside the refurbished Albert Bar in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pub set to reopen after £30k makeover
2
The Cake Guru on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry
Closing down sale as cake shop to leave its Broughty Ferry home after 5…

Conversation