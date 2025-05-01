Dundee accountants EQ has announced its third acquisition in 12 months as its ambitious growth plans continue.

EQ has merged with Edinburgh’s McDonald Gordon & Co, as part of the company’s strategy to triple turnover from £11 million to £30m over the next four years.

The expanding firm has also announced four new partners as part of efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

McDonald Gordon & Co was established in 1980 by Ian McDonald and the late Alan Gordon.

Alan was a well-known figure both in business and Scottish football, having played for both Dundee and Dundee United, and Edinburgh’s Hearts and Hibs.

The 15 members of staff in Edinburgh will come under the EQ banner, who are looking to expand their presence in central Scotland.

EQ acquisition is third in 12 months

In the last year EQ has acquired a number of Scottish firms, including Douglas Home & Co and Grangemouth-based Yates & Co.

They also have offices in Dundee, Forfar and Glenrothes

EQ chief executive Craig Nicol said: “Bringing McDonald Gordon & Co into EQ is a considered and strategic move that reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Scotland’s SME sector.

“Their long-standing reputation, loyal client base and shared values make them an ideal fit.

“This partnership enhances our reach across central Scotland and ensures more business owners have access to the depth of expertise and resource EQ can offer.”

Raymond Paterson, director at McDonald Gordon & Co, commented: “We took our time in choosing the right partner for the next chapter of our business.

“EQ stood out as a major player in the SME space, with values that align strongly with our own.

“Joining EQ gives us access to greater resources, specialist knowledge and the backing of a larger team, all of which will benefit our clients immensely.”

Brian Duffy, director at McDonald Gordon & Co, added: “This move isn’t just about scale, it’s about shared vision.

“EQ has the infrastructure and investment behind it to help us do even more for our clients, while preserving the close, personal service we’ve always delivered.

“We’re excited about what’s next.”