New Perth shop to sell vintage rugs for thousands of pounds

After finding success in Edinburgh, a businessman is opening a Fair City branch on Saturday.

Vintage Wool Rugs owner Mohammad Arshad. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Vintage Wool Rugs owner Mohammad Arshad. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

A successful sale of vintage rugs through Gumtree was the start of a flourishing business that will open a new Perth shop this weekend.

Vintage Wool Rugs will sell second-hand and new rugs from its city centre premises at Cutlog Vennel.

Mohammad Arshad said frequent visitors from Perth and Dundee to his similar Edinburgh shop gave him confidence about the second location.

From personal sale to booming business

He started in business almost a decade ago, initially selling vintage rugs from his own home.

Surprised at how quickly they sold, and the prices achieved, he then actively sought more stock.

Mohammed with some of his rugs in the new Perth shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I’d had the rugs from Pakistan for more than 20 years when I decided to put them up for sale,” Mohammad said.

“They sold quickly. I was able to source some more and they sold as well. I realised there was a good opportunity.

“So I started seeking rugs out to buy, clean and resell from my home.”

New Perth rug shop opens

The successful online sales led to Mohammad opening a shop in Edinburgh eight years ago. It moved to its current location in Newington Road three years ago.

He has sold handmade rugs in the shop for up to £10,000.

“We get our second-hand stock mostly from European countries and new stock we get directly from Iran,” he said.

“The Perth shop will be very similar to Edinburgh.

The new Perth shop has dozens of rugs for sale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The large Perth shop lets customers study the intricate detail on the rugs, which can sell for thousands of pounds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Our shop in the capital has done well and we get a lot of customers coming to us from places like Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen.

“There’s nothing like this in Tayside.

“The vintage rugs are all handmade and between 30 and 50 years old.

“All the rugs are unique – you don’t get a second one like them.

“The handmade rugs sell from anywhere from £100 up to £10,000. It depends on the quality and how rare they are. The new machine-made rugs are cheaper.

“Some of the rugs in Perth are on sale for more than £5,000. People who buy rugs, they know what they’re paying for.”

Vintage Wool Rugs opens in Perth on Saturday.

