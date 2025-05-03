Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Perthshire hotel owner to spend millions restoring it to former glory

There are plans to make the historic Ballathie House Hotel a luxury wellness resort with an outdoor sauna.

Ballathie House Hotel frontage with Scottish flag
Ballathie House Hotel's new owner, Ishaan Ganju, gives exclusive details about his plans for the historic Perthshire property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Kirsten Johnson

The new owner of Ballathie House Hotel has pledged to restore the historic Perthshire property to its former glory.

Businessman Ishaan Ganju purchased the country house near Stanley for an undisclosed seven-figure sum at the beginning of the year.

Mr Ganju, director at IMR Hotels, now plans to transform 25-bedroom Ballathie House Hotel into an internationally-renowned wellness resort.

In the coming months, he will embark on a multi-million-pound renovation project led by a top interior designer.

Why mattresses matter at Ballathie

Because he believes “wellness begins with a good sleep”, he will first replace the mattresses and bed linen in each of the hotel bedrooms.

The hotel interior will also be upgraded in a “luxurious but classically Scottish way”.

In the near future, the new owner hopes to install outdoor hot tubs, an outdoor sauna and treatment rooms, subject to planning.

Ballathie House Hotel will undergo a multimillion revamp inside and out. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The current decor is becoming a bit “tired”, according to the new owner. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He also hopes to run yoga and Pilates classes for hotel guests and members of the public – alongside the outdoor pursuits and fishing it already offers.

Mr Ganju, 55, has run a successful luxury travel firm in London for the past 25 years but this is his first hotel purchase.

Born in India, he revealed he has a wealth of overseas clients desperate to experience the beauty of Scotland.

Luxury on the banks of the Tay

Speaking for the first time since the acquisition, Mr Ganju said: “Scotland is a beautiful place and I had been looking to buy my first hotel north of the border.

“Ballathie House Hotel ticked all the boxes for me and I hope to return it to its former glory.

“It is a beautiful, historic building in a stunning location on the River Tay and also has fantastic travel links.”

Ishaan Ganju, who was born in India, fell in love with Scotland’s wild landscapes and history. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Ganju revealed he is keen to ” inject some luxury while keeping it classic and Scottish”, adding: “The breath-taking building demands that”.

He continued: “In recent years the hotel has become a little tired and I hope to change that.

“I will not be making it modern for the sake of it and it certainly won’t be ‘bling bling’.

“There will be some tweed and tartan but it won’t be overdone.”

Mr Ganju wants to promote from within the current Ballathie House Hotel team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Ganju revealed he has retained the current staff, including hotel manager Gail Schofield and head chef Scott Scorer, and plans to promote from within.

He continued: “The hotel team is absolutely fantastic staff and I feel lucky to have them.

“I want hospitality to be seen as a career with progression, rather than just a temporary job and will be providing training programmes to invest in the staff.”

History of Ballathie House hotel sale

Working with local suppliers is something Mr Ganju is passionate about.

He is keen to champion “everything Perthshire has to offer”, particularly local meats and fish.

Ballathie House dates back to the 17th century and has been used as a hotel since 1972. It holds four AA stars and is home to a two-AA-rosette restaurant.

The 18th century property on the banks of the River Tay has been a hotel since the 1970s.

The property was originally put on the market by long-time owner John Mulligan in 2019 for almost £5 million.

No buyers were found but it was put back on the market in 2022 for £6m.

The hotel will remain open during the works, which will include an overhaul of the bedrooms, dining spaces and leisure facilities.

Conversation