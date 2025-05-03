The new owner of Ballathie House Hotel has pledged to restore the historic Perthshire property to its former glory.

Businessman Ishaan Ganju purchased the country house near Stanley for an undisclosed seven-figure sum at the beginning of the year.

Mr Ganju, director at IMR Hotels, now plans to transform 25-bedroom Ballathie House Hotel into an internationally-renowned wellness resort.

In the coming months, he will embark on a multi-million-pound renovation project led by a top interior designer.

Why mattresses matter at Ballathie

Because he believes “wellness begins with a good sleep”, he will first replace the mattresses and bed linen in each of the hotel bedrooms.

The hotel interior will also be upgraded in a “luxurious but classically Scottish way”.

In the near future, the new owner hopes to install outdoor hot tubs, an outdoor sauna and treatment rooms, subject to planning.

He also hopes to run yoga and Pilates classes for hotel guests and members of the public – alongside the outdoor pursuits and fishing it already offers.

Mr Ganju, 55, has run a successful luxury travel firm in London for the past 25 years but this is his first hotel purchase.

Born in India, he revealed he has a wealth of overseas clients desperate to experience the beauty of Scotland.

Luxury on the banks of the Tay

Speaking for the first time since the acquisition, Mr Ganju said: “Scotland is a beautiful place and I had been looking to buy my first hotel north of the border.

“Ballathie House Hotel ticked all the boxes for me and I hope to return it to its former glory.

“It is a beautiful, historic building in a stunning location on the River Tay and also has fantastic travel links.”

Mr Ganju revealed he is keen to ” inject some luxury while keeping it classic and Scottish”, adding: “The breath-taking building demands that”.

He continued: “In recent years the hotel has become a little tired and I hope to change that.

“I will not be making it modern for the sake of it and it certainly won’t be ‘bling bling’.

“There will be some tweed and tartan but it won’t be overdone.”

Mr Ganju revealed he has retained the current staff, including hotel manager Gail Schofield and head chef Scott Scorer, and plans to promote from within.

He continued: “The hotel team is absolutely fantastic staff and I feel lucky to have them.

“I want hospitality to be seen as a career with progression, rather than just a temporary job and will be providing training programmes to invest in the staff.”

History of Ballathie House hotel sale

Working with local suppliers is something Mr Ganju is passionate about.

He is keen to champion “everything Perthshire has to offer”, particularly local meats and fish.

Ballathie House dates back to the 17th century and has been used as a hotel since 1972. It holds four AA stars and is home to a two-AA-rosette restaurant.

The property was originally put on the market by long-time owner John Mulligan in 2019 for almost £5 million.

No buyers were found but it was put back on the market in 2022 for £6m.

The hotel will remain open during the works, which will include an overhaul of the bedrooms, dining spaces and leisure facilities.