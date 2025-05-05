Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coupar Angus woman turns love for animals into successful pet sitting business

Rebecca Beasley left the stressful world of hospitality to follow her dream.

Rebecca Beasley sitting on her couch with her cat.
Rebecca Beasley sitting on her couch with her cat. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Dylan Lockhart

A Perthshire woman has no regrets that she left the stressful world of hospitality to start her own pet sitting business.

Rebecca Beasley worked in hotels since she was 16, most notably the Dunkeld House Hotel.

But the animal lover always dreamed of running a cattery.

In 2017, she took the plunge to trade guest check-ins for cat cuddles, by starting Furr Pets Sake.

She said: “It was actually my partner’s idea. I’ve always wanted a cattery, but I didn’t have the space.

“He suggested I go to people’s houses and that’s where Furr Pets Sake was born.”

Starting pet sitting saw my stress levels sink

Rebecca, 40, said running her business has been great for her mental health.

Her days revolve around visiting the client’s pets. No two days are the same – from client to client the requirements and animals change.

All her customers live within 10 miles of Coupar Angus.

She said: “The moment I started Furr Pets Sake, my stress levels sank. It’s helped my mental health greatly. I am doing something that I really love.

“I’ve got lovely customers, lovely pets – it’s the best job ever.

Rebecca Beasley at home with her cat Misty.
Rebecca Beasley at home with her cat Misty. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It’s very varied. Every week is different.

“One day I’m looking after goats, the next day it’s cats and then maybe chickens, it’s always something new.

“I’m usually with an animal for about half an hour – but if an animal wants me longer, I’ll stay.

“I love it so much I work seven days a week.”

Rebecca Beasley enjoys a lot of cat themed ornaments.
Rebecca Beasley enjoys a lot of cat themed ornaments. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She has never refused to look after an animal, though there is one potential exception.

“I have a fear of cows, but thankfully that hasn’t come up yet,” she said.

Originally from Warwick in the Midlands, Rebecca moved to Scotland 20 years ago.

With a flourishing pet-sitting business and a growing list of happy clients, she has found the perfect place to be – right at home among the animals.

She said: “Being your own boss and being around animals, is just the best job to have.”

Conversation