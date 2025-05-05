A Perthshire woman has no regrets that she left the stressful world of hospitality to start her own pet sitting business.

Rebecca Beasley worked in hotels since she was 16, most notably the Dunkeld House Hotel.

But the animal lover always dreamed of running a cattery.

In 2017, she took the plunge to trade guest check-ins for cat cuddles, by starting Furr Pets Sake.

She said: “It was actually my partner’s idea. I’ve always wanted a cattery, but I didn’t have the space.

“He suggested I go to people’s houses and that’s where Furr Pets Sake was born.”

Starting pet sitting saw my stress levels sink

Rebecca, 40, said running her business has been great for her mental health.

Her days revolve around visiting the client’s pets. No two days are the same – from client to client the requirements and animals change.

All her customers live within 10 miles of Coupar Angus.

She said: “The moment I started Furr Pets Sake, my stress levels sank. It’s helped my mental health greatly. I am doing something that I really love.

“I’ve got lovely customers, lovely pets – it’s the best job ever.

“It’s very varied. Every week is different.

“One day I’m looking after goats, the next day it’s cats and then maybe chickens, it’s always something new.

“I’m usually with an animal for about half an hour – but if an animal wants me longer, I’ll stay.

“I love it so much I work seven days a week.”

She has never refused to look after an animal, though there is one potential exception.

“I have a fear of cows, but thankfully that hasn’t come up yet,” she said.

Originally from Warwick in the Midlands, Rebecca moved to Scotland 20 years ago.

With a flourishing pet-sitting business and a growing list of happy clients, she has found the perfect place to be – right at home among the animals.

She said: “Being your own boss and being around animals, is just the best job to have.”