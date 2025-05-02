Opening date for new Dundee Next shop revealed

The opening date for a new Next shop in Dundee has been revealed.

The fashion and homeware retailer is moving into the former Home Bargains unit at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

After plans were approved for a £2.2 million renovation of the site, signs have now been put up outside advertising the arrival of the shop.

The hoardings say the store – which is also expected to include a Costa Coffee outlet – will open on July 9 this year.

Next moving into old Home Bargains site

The unit has been empty since December 2023, when Home Bargains relocated to a new building on the site of the former Odeon cinema.

Next already has three existing shops in Dundee, with clothing outlets at the Overgate Shopping Centre and Gallagher Retail Park, and a home and garden store at Kingsway.

It has not been confirmed whether the opening of the new shop will have any impact on the existing stores, however, Next has already committed to staying at the Overgate until at least 2030.

Next has been approached for more information.

The Courier has rounded up all the latest high street news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – including several new shops opening across Dundee.