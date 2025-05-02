Opening date for new Dundee Next shop revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening date for new Dundee Next shop revealed

Next is moving into the former Home Bargains unit at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

By James Simpson
Work taking place on the new Next shop in Lochee, Dundee.
Work taking place on the new Next shop at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee, Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The opening date for a new Next shop in Dundee has been revealed.

The fashion and homeware retailer is moving into the former Home Bargains unit at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

After plans were approved for a £2.2 million renovation of the site, signs have now been put up outside advertising the arrival of the shop.

The hoardings say the store – which is also expected to include a Costa Coffee outlet – will open on July 9 this year.

Next moving into old Home Bargains site

The unit has been empty since December 2023, when Home Bargains relocated to a new building on the site of the former Odeon cinema.

Next already has three existing shops in Dundee, with clothing outlets at the Overgate Shopping Centre and Gallagher Retail Park, and a home and garden store at Kingsway.

It has not been confirmed whether the opening of the new shop will have any impact on the existing stores, however, Next has already committed to staying at the Overgate until at least 2030.

Next has been approached for more information.

The Courier has rounded up all the latest high street news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – including several new shops opening across Dundee.

Conversation