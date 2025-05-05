Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire social media expert on taking the risk to start businesses

Annabel Wilson said: "I had the audacity to believe in myself, kept showing up on tough days, and made sure to celebrate the small wins."

Anabel Wilson sitting barefoot in the grass smiling at the camera
Supplied by Annabel Wilson Date; Unkown
By Dylan Lockhart

A Perthshire woman who grew up in the countryside has told why her mission is to showcase rural businesses to the world.

Annabel Wilson started her own social media management company, in order to “elevate and celebrate” businesses representing the unique character of rural Scotland.

She hopes to make a difference through the power of social media, with her own firm, Annabel Wilson Social Media Management.

Annabel answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial streak. Growing up in the Scottish countryside with a business-minded father rubbed off on me.

A rural accommodation provider asked me to take over their business social media, and that was the spark I needed to turn it into my full-time venture.

Anabel Wilson balancing on fallen tree in the forest
Anabel Wilson balancing on a fallen tree in the forest. Supplied by Annabel Wilson

I choose to work exclusively with rural Scottish businesses.

Marketing these businesses isn’t the same as promoting ones in the city, it’s a whole different language, and one I understand deeply.

How did you get to where you are today?

I had the audacity to believe in myself, kept showing up even on the tough days, and made sure to celebrate both the small and big wins along the way.

I’ve also been lucky to have support from brilliant organisations like the Federation of Small Businesses.

Who helped you?

Mentors, family, and friends – don’t underestimate the power of the people you surround yourself with.

Confide in a trusted few, invest in good mentors, and keep working on yourself.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

If you can think it, you can do it. If you can think of the wildly ambitious goals, it means you can achieve them.

Anabel Wilson with her arms outstretched walking along the beach on a sunny day.
Social media expert Annabel Wilson walking on the beach. Supplied by Annabel Wilson

What has been your biggest mistake?

Not having formal contracts earlier on. Sadly, people aren’t always honest and trustworthy, even if you know them.

What is your greatest achievement?

Making my first client go viral on social media and selling my first digital product.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

I keep things simple – I work remotely, use automation where it makes sense, and focus on making the best use of my time.

Again, support from FSB has been a huge help, with access to discounted or even free services that make running my business easier.

What do you still hope to achieve?

One of my biggest hopes is to speak at my old school to inspire young people to consider starting their own business here in rural Scotland.

I’d also love to speak at a rural sector conference to share what I’ve learned and support even more people across the country.

Annabel Wilson pointing to a local business shop window, while smiling in to the camera
Annabel Wilson showing of a local business. Supplied by Annabel Wilson

My goal is to make a meaningful impact on the Scottish rural sector.

Exploring some of the most untouched rugged corners of Scotland and helping rural businesses in those areas gain visibility online is something I feel passionate about.

And, by the end of 2025, I hope to have sold 10,000 travel guides-supporting thousands of people to experience Scotland’s most incredible hidden gems.

How could the Government or Council support your ambitions?

They could partner with me to promote rural businesses and brands through my engaged online audience and support initiatives to support young entrepreneurs.

Conversation