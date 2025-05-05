A Perthshire woman who grew up in the countryside has told why her mission is to showcase rural businesses to the world.

Annabel Wilson started her own social media management company, in order to “elevate and celebrate” businesses representing the unique character of rural Scotland.

She hopes to make a difference through the power of social media, with her own firm, Annabel Wilson Social Media Management.

Annabel answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial streak. Growing up in the Scottish countryside with a business-minded father rubbed off on me.

A rural accommodation provider asked me to take over their business social media, and that was the spark I needed to turn it into my full-time venture.

I choose to work exclusively with rural Scottish businesses.

Marketing these businesses isn’t the same as promoting ones in the city, it’s a whole different language, and one I understand deeply.

How did you get to where you are today?

I had the audacity to believe in myself, kept showing up even on the tough days, and made sure to celebrate both the small and big wins along the way.

I’ve also been lucky to have support from brilliant organisations like the Federation of Small Businesses.

Who helped you?

Mentors, family, and friends – don’t underestimate the power of the people you surround yourself with.

Confide in a trusted few, invest in good mentors, and keep working on yourself.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

If you can think it, you can do it. If you can think of the wildly ambitious goals, it means you can achieve them.

What has been your biggest mistake?

Not having formal contracts earlier on. Sadly, people aren’t always honest and trustworthy, even if you know them.

What is your greatest achievement?

Making my first client go viral on social media and selling my first digital product.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

I keep things simple – I work remotely, use automation where it makes sense, and focus on making the best use of my time.

Again, support from FSB has been a huge help, with access to discounted or even free services that make running my business easier.

What do you still hope to achieve?

One of my biggest hopes is to speak at my old school to inspire young people to consider starting their own business here in rural Scotland.

I’d also love to speak at a rural sector conference to share what I’ve learned and support even more people across the country.

My goal is to make a meaningful impact on the Scottish rural sector.

Exploring some of the most untouched rugged corners of Scotland and helping rural businesses in those areas gain visibility online is something I feel passionate about.

And, by the end of 2025, I hope to have sold 10,000 travel guides-supporting thousands of people to experience Scotland’s most incredible hidden gems.

How could the Government or Council support your ambitions?

They could partner with me to promote rural businesses and brands through my engaged online audience and support initiatives to support young entrepreneurs.