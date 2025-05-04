Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane woman opens fashion boutique in hometown after Edinburgh success

Gayle Blair has reflected on the success of Willow Boutique in its first year in Dunblane.

By Dylan Lockhart
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair in Dunblane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair in Dunblane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A woman who opened a clothing boutique in her hometown of Dunblane a year ago has reflected on its success and plans for the future.

Willow Boutique has been a staple of women’s clothing and baby wear in Stockbridge, Edinburgh for nearly a decade.

In March last year, owner Gayle Blair decided to open a second location – this time in her hometown of Dunblane.

Her decision to return to Perthshire was motivated by a desire to be nearer family and to help take care of her ailing father.

Opening the new location became more than just a business expansion – it became a heartfelt tribute.

An emotional return home

Gayle sees the new Willow Boutique in Springfield Terrace as a heartfelt tribute to her late father.

“My dad played a huge part in my journey as a business owner,” she shares.

“He helped me buy my first shop in Edinburgh. He was always helping wherever he could.

“It means so much to me that he knew I was opening here before he passed away.”

An inside view of Willow Boutique in Dunblane
Inside Willow Boutique in Dunblane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Gayle Blair’s first venture into self-employment came nine years ago, when she opened the original Willow Boutique in Stockbridge, Edinburgh.

Before taking the leap into self-employment, she earned a degree in fashion and management, from Heriot-Watt University.

She gained valuable experience from working in and managing fashion retail stores across Edinburgh.

After years of success in the capital, returning to Dunblane felt like a natural, albeit emotional next step.

“Being here has allowed me to stay close to family, while also growing the business in a community that means a lot to me.”

Local suppliers to Willow Boutique in Dunblane

Both stores reflect Gayle’s core values: family, fairness and a strong local connection.

One of the hallmarks of Willow Boutique is its commitment to sourcing from Scottish and UK based designers and suppliers.

“The quality is always first class and It’s so easy to work with local makers,” she says.

“Supporting them is important to me. It’s how you give back to the community you live and work in.”

Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair standing outside of her shop Willow Boutique in Dunblane
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair operates shops in Dunblane and Edinburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In Dunblane she added a new distinctive feature to the shop: a pre-loved clothing department.

The initiative invites locals to bring in gently worn clothes, giving them a new lease on life and helping customers shop affordably.

“It’s been going so well,” Gayle notes.

“People love the idea of cleaning out their wardrobes and knowing someone else will enjoy those pieces.”

The challenge of running two shops

Running two boutiques is no small task.

Gayle oversees the Dunblane store personally and travels weekly to Edinburgh, where a trusted team member helps manage the day-to-day operations.

She has also embraced the power of social media, especially in Dunblane, where building visibility is still a work in progress.

“Retail is tough right now, especially with the cost-of-living crisis.

“I’m constantly posting on social media, sending out newsletters – doing as much as I can to remind people I’m here.”

