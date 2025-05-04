A woman who opened a clothing boutique in her hometown of Dunblane a year ago has reflected on its success and plans for the future.

Willow Boutique has been a staple of women’s clothing and baby wear in Stockbridge, Edinburgh for nearly a decade.

In March last year, owner Gayle Blair decided to open a second location – this time in her hometown of Dunblane.

Her decision to return to Perthshire was motivated by a desire to be nearer family and to help take care of her ailing father.

Opening the new location became more than just a business expansion – it became a heartfelt tribute.

An emotional return home

Gayle sees the new Willow Boutique in Springfield Terrace as a heartfelt tribute to her late father.

“My dad played a huge part in my journey as a business owner,” she shares.

“He helped me buy my first shop in Edinburgh. He was always helping wherever he could.

“It means so much to me that he knew I was opening here before he passed away.”

Gayle Blair’s first venture into self-employment came nine years ago, when she opened the original Willow Boutique in Stockbridge, Edinburgh.

Before taking the leap into self-employment, she earned a degree in fashion and management, from Heriot-Watt University.

She gained valuable experience from working in and managing fashion retail stores across Edinburgh.

After years of success in the capital, returning to Dunblane felt like a natural, albeit emotional next step.

“Being here has allowed me to stay close to family, while also growing the business in a community that means a lot to me.”

Local suppliers to Willow Boutique in Dunblane

Both stores reflect Gayle’s core values: family, fairness and a strong local connection.

One of the hallmarks of Willow Boutique is its commitment to sourcing from Scottish and UK based designers and suppliers.

“The quality is always first class and It’s so easy to work with local makers,” she says.

“Supporting them is important to me. It’s how you give back to the community you live and work in.”

In Dunblane she added a new distinctive feature to the shop: a pre-loved clothing department.

The initiative invites locals to bring in gently worn clothes, giving them a new lease on life and helping customers shop affordably.

“It’s been going so well,” Gayle notes.

“People love the idea of cleaning out their wardrobes and knowing someone else will enjoy those pieces.”

The challenge of running two shops

Running two boutiques is no small task.

Gayle oversees the Dunblane store personally and travels weekly to Edinburgh, where a trusted team member helps manage the day-to-day operations.

She has also embraced the power of social media, especially in Dunblane, where building visibility is still a work in progress.

“Retail is tough right now, especially with the cost-of-living crisis.

“I’m constantly posting on social media, sending out newsletters – doing as much as I can to remind people I’m here.”