Eden Project Dundee has the potential to be an “economic dynamo” that will bring billions of pounds into the region, according to its chief executive

Eden Project Scotland, on the site of the old gasworks on East Dock Street, is still several years away from opening the eco attraction.

Before building can begin, designs need finalised and a main contractor appointed.

And then there’s the small matter of raising tens of millions of pounds.

Eden Project Dundee cost and next steps

Speaking exclusively to The Courier on a visit to Dundee, chief executive Andy Jasper doesn’t underestimate the fundraising challenge – but said the economic impact will make it a “no brainer”.

He said the project was rapidly moving towards stage four of the design stage – moving from a concept to a detailed design. Planning permission was approved last summer.

A contractor will then be commissioned which will then make the final budget clearer.

However, he expects the cost to exceed the £130 million previously reported.

He said: “We expect it to be above that (£130m).

“This is dependent on fundraising and us being able to secure the funds for Dundee.

“We’ve got a fair idea of where that’s coming from, but it’s all needing to happen in stages.

“We are always working on fundraising. It’s a huge challenge but it’s a strong partnership in Dundee and everyone we talk to is fully committed.

“Public money is very, very tight but the benefits are what we have to keep your eye on.

“An attraction like this will attract more business in the area. We can see billions of pounds coming into Scotland because of Eden Project, which makes this a no-brainer.

“With Eden Project Cornwall, £2.2 billion pounds has come into the local region economy over the last 20 years.

“It benefits accommodation, restaurants, ice cream shops, hairdressers, taxi drivers. It’s a huge economic dynamo.

“That’s what’s driving me. I’m all into the gardens, but the really exciting element is the impact it will have.”

Emphasis on sustainability and local work

Mr Jasper said there would be a focus on sustainability and local when it comes to building and running Eden.

He adds: “Our principal will be local, local, local. Locally distinctive, local in terms of mileage of goods coming in.

“When we are looking for contractors we will be looking at everything to do with sustainability and local employment, where to source the materials.

“We will need a huge amount of soil for the site and it would be crazy to source that from 150 miles away.”

Eden Project value for Dundee ‘off the charts’

The Eden team expects to move into a temporary home in Dundee later this year. This will also be used to engage with the community about the plans.

This month John Pye will join Eden Project and will act as project director for the Dundee project. He recently delivered the Weston Walled Garden in Bridgewater for the Royal Horticultural Society.

The team is also continuing with its engagement work with schools.

Mr Jasper said he was encouraged by the excitement in the city about Eden Project.

He said: “Dundee is one of the most up-and-coming cities – you can see the change that’s happened just since the V&A has come here.

“When I talk to people in Dundee they’re all so proud of the change that’s happening, and they see Eden Project accelerating that.

“For me, the site is just a fantastic story. A brownfield site, dereliction, a place that is really difficult to imagine being a beautiful garden.

“The restorative value that developing this will have on Dundee is just going to be off the charts.”