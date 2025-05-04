Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to turn former Dundee pub into convenience store as ‘affordable alternative’ to Co-op

Clancy's Irish Bar, formerly the Bay Horse, has shut due to "the decline of traditional pubs".

By Andrew Robson
Clancy’s Irish Bar on Polepark Road.
Clancy’s Irish Bar on Polepark Road. Image: Google Street View

Plans have been lodged to turn a former Dundee pub into a convenience store and offer an “affordable alternative” to a nearby Co-op.

City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, has lodged proposals with Dundee City Council to transform the former Clancy’s Irish Bar on the corner of Polepark Road and Milnbank Road.

The pub, formerly the Bay Horse, closed in March.

A statement submitted to the council says rising operational costs and increased competition from supermarket alcohol sales led to its closure.

Clancy’s Irish Bar ‘no longer sustainable’

Clancy’s was “further impacted” by the presence of the Polepark Bar, a short walk up the road.

Bosses decided operating the unit as a pub was “no longer sustainable” and a convenience store would “better serve the needs of the local residents and businesses”.

They say the proposed store would be an “affordable alternative” to the nearby Co-op on Brook Street.

The nearby Co-op on Brook Street.
The nearby Co-op on Brook Street. Image: Google Street View

The supporting statement added: “The area around Polepark Road has a significant student population, many of whom seek budget-friendly food and daily essentials.

“The proposed convenience store’s stock would include locally sourced goods, international food items, and products tailored to the specific needs of the community.

“Converting Clancy’s Irish Bar into a convenience store provides a practical and sustainable solution for a commercial unit that might otherwise become vacant.

Convenience store planned for Clancy’s Irish Bar

“The decline of traditional pubs, coupled with the ongoing demand for accessible and affordable groceries, supports this transition.”

If approved, the store will be open 6am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 10pm at the weekend.

The plans will be considered by Dundee City Council in the coming weeks.

It comes as there are plans to turn another former Dundee pub, the Airlie Arms, into a Keystore convenience shop.

The Courier has rounded up the latest pub, restaurant, shop and hotel news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – including another Dundee pub being taken over.

