Plans have been lodged to turn a former Dundee pub into a convenience store and offer an “affordable alternative” to a nearby Co-op.

City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, has lodged proposals with Dundee City Council to transform the former Clancy’s Irish Bar on the corner of Polepark Road and Milnbank Road.

The pub, formerly the Bay Horse, closed in March.

A statement submitted to the council says rising operational costs and increased competition from supermarket alcohol sales led to its closure.

Clancy’s Irish Bar ‘no longer sustainable’

Clancy’s was “further impacted” by the presence of the Polepark Bar, a short walk up the road.

Bosses decided operating the unit as a pub was “no longer sustainable” and a convenience store would “better serve the needs of the local residents and businesses”.

They say the proposed store would be an “affordable alternative” to the nearby Co-op on Brook Street.

The supporting statement added: “The area around Polepark Road has a significant student population, many of whom seek budget-friendly food and daily essentials.

“The proposed convenience store’s stock would include locally sourced goods, international food items, and products tailored to the specific needs of the community.

“Converting Clancy’s Irish Bar into a convenience store provides a practical and sustainable solution for a commercial unit that might otherwise become vacant.

Convenience store planned for Clancy’s Irish Bar

“The decline of traditional pubs, coupled with the ongoing demand for accessible and affordable groceries, supports this transition.”

If approved, the store will be open 6am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 10pm at the weekend.

The plans will be considered by Dundee City Council in the coming weeks.

It comes as there are plans to turn another former Dundee pub, the Airlie Arms, into a Keystore convenience shop.

