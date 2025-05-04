Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife and Stirlingshire bars win big at prestigious industry awards

A host of other venues in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Stirling were shortlisted at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards.

By Ben MacDonald
Staff at The Bawbee in Bridge of Allan with their award. Image: The Bawbee/Facebook
Staff at The Bawbee in Bridge of Allan with their award. Image: The Bawbee/Facebook

Pubs from Fife and Stirlingshire were among the big winners at an industry awards ceremony.

The Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards recognised the work of venues and companies across the country.

The Golf Inn in Ladybank, Fife, won the Best Independent Bar in the East title.

The Victoria Road establishment was also shortlisted for the Best Music Bar gong.

Meanwhile, The Bawbee on Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan took home the Best Independent Bar in the Central Belt title.

In a Facebook post, the bar said it was “thrilled and extremely proud” to win the award.

Host of Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues shortlisted at Entertainment and Hospitality Awards

Several other venues across the region were shortlisted.

These were:

  • The Ball Room in Dunfermline (Best Sports Bar)
  • Groucho’s in Dundee (Best Music Bar, Best Independent Bar in the East)
  • The Aboukir Hotel in Carnoustie (Best Newcomer, Best Hotel Bar of the Year)
  • Greenhouse Bar and Grill in Cupar (Best Eco-Friendly Venue)
  • Bruach in Broughty Ferry (Best Family Restaurant)
  • Kandy Bar and Nightclub in Dundee (Best Late-Night Venue, Best Independent Bar in the East)
  • The Barrelman in Dundee (Best Independent Bar in the East)
  • Slanj-A-Va in Stirling (Best Independent Bar in the Central Belt)
  • Montagues in Kirkcaldy (Best Pub)

The awards are decided by a combination of public nominations and voting along with visits by judges.

The Golf Inn, Ladybank
The Golf Inn in Ladybank. Image: Google Street View

Director Warren Paul said: “It is a very tough time for everyone right now but it does seem the hospitality industry are really feeling the heat.

“People simply don’t have the money to go out as often as they did, or they’re scared to spend the money they do have.

“We need to socialise. We need that break and to let off steam, escape all the day to day worries.

“That’s what our friends in hospitality provide.”

The Golf Inn has been approached for comment.

Conversation