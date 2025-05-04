Pubs from Fife and Stirlingshire were among the big winners at an industry awards ceremony.

The Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards recognised the work of venues and companies across the country.

The Golf Inn in Ladybank, Fife, won the Best Independent Bar in the East title.

The Victoria Road establishment was also shortlisted for the Best Music Bar gong.

Meanwhile, The Bawbee on Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan took home the Best Independent Bar in the Central Belt title.

In a Facebook post, the bar said it was “thrilled and extremely proud” to win the award.

Host of Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues shortlisted at Entertainment and Hospitality Awards

Several other venues across the region were shortlisted.

These were:

The Ball Room in Dunfermline (Best Sports Bar)

Groucho’s in Dundee (Best Music Bar, Best Independent Bar in the East)

The Aboukir Hotel in Carnoustie (Best Newcomer, Best Hotel Bar of the Year)

Greenhouse Bar and Grill in Cupar (Best Eco-Friendly Venue)

Bruach in Broughty Ferry (Best Family Restaurant)

Kandy Bar and Nightclub in Dundee (Best Late-Night Venue, Best Independent Bar in the East)

The Barrelman in Dundee (Best Independent Bar in the East)

Slanj-A-Va in Stirling (Best Independent Bar in the Central Belt)

Montagues in Kirkcaldy (Best Pub)

The awards are decided by a combination of public nominations and voting along with visits by judges.

Director Warren Paul said: “It is a very tough time for everyone right now but it does seem the hospitality industry are really feeling the heat.

“People simply don’t have the money to go out as often as they did, or they’re scared to spend the money they do have.

“We need to socialise. We need that break and to let off steam, escape all the day to day worries.

“That’s what our friends in hospitality provide.”

The Golf Inn has been approached for comment.