A former butcher shop in Blairgowrie has come onto the market after being forced to shut due to a car crash.

Wendy Donald Family Butcher closed in October 2024 when a car ploughed into the front of the premises.

The High Street business had opened in 2023, replacing the former Ewarts of Blairgowrie butchery.

Wendy Donald decided to permanently shut the shop earlier this year due to damage caused by the crash.

Speaking to The Courier in February, she said: “While this marks the end of a cherished chapter, we are profoundly grateful for the years of loyal support from our community, suppliers and devoted staff.

“I remain proud of what we’ve achieved and optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Blairgowrie butcher shop for sale

The butcher shop is located in the heart of Blairgowrie and spans 1,703 sq ft.

It is a ground-floor retail unit with a double-glazed display window overlooking the High Street.

The shop has a food preparation area, WC facilities and a small yard accessed from The Croft.

The property is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for offers in the region of £180,000 or to let for £15,000 per annum.

The advert says it may qualify for 100% business rates relief.

