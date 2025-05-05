A garage on the main road through Broughty Ferry is closing down.

National Tyres and Autocare has been operating out of the building on the corner of Queen Street and Fort Street for many years.

However, the garage – part of a chain owned by Halfords – will close in the coming weeks.

Halfords says workers are being offered alternative roles where possible.

The garage building is already on the market for sale or lease.

A spokesman for Halfords said: “We can confirm that our National Tyres and Autocare garage on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry, will close following a review of our estate in the area.

“We are committed to supporting impacted colleagues and are offering alternative roles at nearby Halfords locations where possible.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their continued support and hope to welcome them at our Halfords Autocentre garage on East Dock Street, which is about an eight-minute drive away.

“And for added convenience, customers can also access Halfords Mobile Expert – our mobile service that delivers tyre fittings, battery replacements, and other essential services directly to their doorstep.”

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the building for sale at offers over £250,000 or lease at £25,000 per year.

It says the building could be put to a variety of commercial uses or redeveloped, subject to planning permission.