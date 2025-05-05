Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Garage on main road through Broughty Ferry closing down

National Tyres and Autocare on Queen Street will shut in the coming weeks.

By James Simpson
The National Tyres and Autocare garage on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View
The National Tyres and Autocare garage on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View

A garage on the main road through Broughty Ferry is closing down.

National Tyres and Autocare has been operating out of the building on the corner of Queen Street and Fort Street for many years.

However, the garage – part of a chain owned by Halfords – will close in the coming weeks.

Halfords says workers are being offered alternative roles where possible.

The garage building is already on the market for sale or lease.

National Tyres garage in Broughty Ferry closing after ‘review of estate’

A spokesman for Halfords said: “We can confirm that our National Tyres and Autocare garage on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry, will close following a review of our estate in the area.

“We are committed to supporting impacted colleagues and are offering alternative roles at nearby Halfords locations where possible.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their continued support and hope to welcome them at our Halfords Autocentre garage on East Dock Street, which is about an eight-minute drive away.

The building is now on the market. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

“And for added convenience, customers can also access Halfords Mobile Expert – our mobile service that delivers tyre fittings, battery replacements, and other essential services directly to their doorstep.”

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the building for sale at offers over £250,000 or lease at £25,000 per year.

It says the building could be put to a variety of commercial uses or redeveloped, subject to planning permission.

More from Business

Wendy Donald Family Butcher on High Street, Blairgowrie
Former Blairgowrie butcher shop for sale after car crash forces closure
The Kingennie lodges would float on a former fishing lochan. Image: Voigt Architects
Angus resort submits plans for 9 floating holiday lodges
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project boss says attraction will be 'economic dynamo' for Dundee
11
Anabel Wilson sitting barefoot in the grass smiling at the camera
Perthshire social media expert on taking the risk to start businesses
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. The Bawbee staff pose with their award. Picture shows; Bawbee. Dundee. Supplied by The Bawbee/Facebook Date; 04/05/2025
Fife and Stirlingshire bars win big at prestigious industry awards
Clancy’s Irish Bar on Polepark Road.
Bid to turn former Dundee pub into convenience store as 'affordable alternative' to Co-op
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair in Dunblane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunblane woman opens fashion boutique in hometown after Edinburgh success
Ballathie House Hotel frontage with Scottish flag
New Perthshire hotel owner to spend millions restoring it to former glory
To go with story by James Simpson. Opening date revealed for new Next store in Dundee. Picture shows; The new Next at The Stack Retail Park. Harefield Road, Dundee. Supplied by Ben MacDonald Date; 01/05/2025
Opening date for new Dundee Next shop revealed
4
Vintage Wool Rugs owner Mohammad Arshad. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New Perth shop to sell vintage rugs for thousands of pounds

Conversation