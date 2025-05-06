Popular Killin restaurant Capercaille reopens as River Inn

A popular Killin restaurant has reopened with a new face at the helm.

The River Inn has replaced the Capercaille on the village’s Main Street.

New manager Marius Boncota is bringing a taste of Greece, serving up mezze platters, chicken and lamb skewers, beef kokkinsto and more.

The 60-seater restaurant also has three rooms for guests to stay in.

Since moving to Scotland in 2010, Marius has been a frequent visitor to Killin.

He said: “I loved the village and surroundings. I came in this place, the Capercaille, I came for lunch and I liked everything.

“Obviously I started to chat with the people working here.

“One day, a lady working here, as a joke, said: ‘Don’t you want to buy it? It’s up for sale’.”

Having recently opened The Pictures Restaurant in Coatbridge, it was the last thing on his mind.

But when the offer returned, Marius jumped at the chance and named it after his first grandson, one-year-old River.

Marius, who is Romanian but grew up in Greece, said: “It’s been very good so far.

“I was afraid at the beginning that being a small village with a strong community that we’d be seen as outsiders, but they were very welcoming and really embraced all the changes.”

Hopes of a ‘good future’ in Killin

The River Inn hopes to give back to the Killin community as much as possible.

All donations for using the restaurant’s toilets will be distributed to local charities and the team will also lend a hand to fundraise for projects, such as at the McLaren Hall.

“Going forward, we’re looking at integrating as much as possible in the community and do as much as we can for the village,” Marius said.

The 41-year-old also feels it is important that tourists have a place to eat.

Marius said: “Killin can be a very busy place with tourists and if the tourists are coming and they don’t find the facilities, I think they won’t come back or they won’t consider staying too long.”

He plans to sell ‘grab and go’ items – such as coffee, cake, ice cream and ready-made sandwiches – for those stopping to visit the Falls of Dochart.

Marius added: “I think we’ve got a good future here and it’s going to be good for the village.

“Not only this village. We’ve had people coming from Strathyre, Crianlarich, Tyndrum, so people are starting to hear about us.”

The River Inn is open from Wednesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 9pm.

