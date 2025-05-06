Popular Killin restaurant Capercaille reopens as River Inn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Killin restaurant Capercaille reopens as River Inn

New manager Marius Boncota is bringing a taste of Greece to the Stirlingshire village.

By Isla Glen
River Inn, Killin
Marius Boncota and his grandson River, who the restaurant is named after. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A popular Killin restaurant has reopened with a new face at the helm.

The River Inn has replaced the Capercaille on the village’s Main Street.

New manager Marius Boncota is bringing a taste of Greece, serving up mezze platters, chicken and lamb skewers, beef kokkinsto and more.

The 60-seater restaurant also has three rooms for guests to stay in.

Since moving to Scotland in 2010, Marius has been a frequent visitor to Killin.

He said: “I loved the village and surroundings. I came in this place, the Capercaille, I came for lunch and I liked everything.

“Obviously I started to chat with the people working here.

“One day, a lady working here, as a joke, said: ‘Don’t you want to buy it? It’s up for sale’.”

As well as Greek food, pasta and burgers are on the menu. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Having recently opened The Pictures Restaurant in Coatbridge, it was the last thing on his mind.

But when the offer returned, Marius jumped at the chance and named it after his first grandson, one-year-old River.

The restaurant is named after Marius’s grandson River. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Marius, who is Romanian but grew up in Greece, said: “It’s been very good so far.

“I was afraid at the beginning that being a small village with a strong community that we’d be seen as outsiders, but they were very welcoming and really embraced all the changes.”

Hopes of a ‘good future’ in Killin

The River Inn hopes to give back to the Killin community as much as possible.

All donations for using the restaurant’s toilets will be distributed to local charities and the team will also lend a hand to fundraise for projects, such as at the McLaren Hall.

“Going forward, we’re looking at integrating as much as possible in the community and do as much as we can for the village,” Marius said.

The 41-year-old also feels it is important that tourists have a place to eat.

Marius said: “Killin can be a very busy place with tourists and if the tourists are coming and they don’t find the facilities, I think they won’t come back or they won’t consider staying too long.”

A lunch menu is also offered. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
A picture of Marius with his sons, as you enter The River Inn. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

He plans to sell ‘grab and go’ items – such as coffee, cake, ice cream and ready-made sandwiches – for those stopping to visit the Falls of Dochart.

Marius added: “I think we’ve got a good future here and it’s going to be good for the village.

“Not only this village. We’ve had people coming from Strathyre, Crianlarich, Tyndrum, so people are starting to hear about us.”

The River Inn is open from Wednesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 9pm.

Elsewhere, a popular Callander café has reopened with a local family at the helm.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

