A Dundee private hospital has invested £2.2 million on expanding its facilities.

Wallace Hospital, on Americanmuir Road, provides specialist high dependency complex care.

Its clients include people with learning disabilities, with autistic spectrum disorder or who have mental health difficulties.

Owned by Cygnet, the next phase of an extensive renovation and expansion has been completed.

The latest multi-million-pound investment has seen eight new beds added to the provision. Two self-contained flats are due to open later this year.

Growing demand for complex care

Cygnet said the investment will help meet growing demand for mental health care and ensure people in Scotland are treated closer to home.

Hospital manager Kerryanne Johnstone said: “We are really proud of the new environment.

“The expansion was designed to provide a balance of privacy, comfort and safety in a homelike atmosphere.

“It provides more space for patients to relax and engage with treatments which provide them with skills they need to move on and pave the way to a better future for them. It looks amazing.

“The additional beds will enable us to support more people that require more complex care, closer to their homes and support networks.”

Ms Johnstone said the reaction from patients has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

Care at Wallace Hospital, Dundee

Wallace Hospital has different areas for people with different levels of need.

This ranges from intensive support to residential-based support, and finally transitional studio flats to prepare individuals for moving on. The service has a dedicated activity coordinator and facilities like a library and garden.

Cygnet says the focus is to work towards discharge from the point of admission and to create a pathway more independent living.

This expansion at Cygnet Wallace Hospital is part of Cygnet’s wider £65 million investment in an extensive building and refurbishment programme across the UK.

This includes six new hospitals and eight undergoing total modernisation, providing 200 additional beds and creating 1,000 new job opportunities.