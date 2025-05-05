Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee private hospital invests £2.2 million to improve facilities

Wallace Hospital says there is increasing demand for its high dependency care.

By Rob McLaren
Wallace Hospital in Dundee. Image: Cygnet
Wallace Hospital in Dundee. Image: Cygnet

A Dundee private hospital has invested £2.2 million on expanding its facilities.

Wallace Hospital, on Americanmuir Road, provides specialist high dependency complex care.

Its clients include people with learning disabilities, with autistic spectrum disorder or who have mental health difficulties.

Owned by Cygnet, the next phase of an extensive renovation and expansion has been completed.

The latest multi-million-pound investment has seen eight new beds added to the provision. Two self-contained flats are due to open later this year.

Growing demand for complex care

Cygnet said the investment will help meet growing demand for mental health care and ensure people in Scotland are treated closer to home.

Hospital manager Kerryanne Johnstone said: “We are really proud of the new environment.

“The expansion was designed to provide a balance of privacy, comfort and safety in a homelike atmosphere.

One of the communal areas at Wallace Hospital in Dundee. Image: Cygnet

“It provides more space for patients to relax and engage with treatments which provide them with skills they need to move on and pave the way to a better future for them. It looks amazing.

“The additional beds will enable us to support more people that require more complex care, closer to their homes and support networks.”

Ms Johnstone said the reaction from patients has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

Care at Wallace Hospital, Dundee

Wallace Hospital has different areas for people with different levels of need.

This ranges from intensive support to residential-based support, and finally transitional studio flats to prepare individuals for moving on. The service has a dedicated activity coordinator and facilities like a library and garden.

Clients helped to choose the colour scheme and theme of the redecoration at Wallace Hospital in Dundee. Image:  Cygnet

Cygnet says the focus is to work towards discharge from the point of admission and to create a pathway more independent living.

This expansion at Cygnet Wallace Hospital is part of Cygnet’s wider £65 million investment in an extensive building and refurbishment programme across the UK.

This includes six new hospitals and eight undergoing total modernisation, providing 200 additional beds and creating 1,000 new job opportunities.

More from Business

Rebecca Beasley sitting on her couch with her cat.
Coupar Angus woman turns love for animals into successful pet sitting business
The National Tyres and Autocare garage on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View
Garage on main road through Broughty Ferry closing down
Wendy Donald Family Butcher on High Street, Blairgowrie
Former Blairgowrie butcher shop for sale after car crash forces closure
The Kingennie lodges would float on a former fishing lochan. Image: Voigt Architects
Angus resort submits plans for 9 floating holiday lodges
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project boss says attraction will be 'economic dynamo' for Dundee
20
Anabel Wilson sitting barefoot in the grass smiling at the camera
Perthshire social media expert on taking the risk to start businesses
The Bawbee, Bridge of Allan staff pose with their award. Image: The Bawbee/Facebook
Fife and Stirlingshire bars win big at prestigious industry awards
Clancy’s Irish Bar on Polepark Road.
Bid to turn former Dundee pub into convenience store as 'affordable alternative' to Co-op
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair in Dunblane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunblane woman opens fashion boutique in hometown after Edinburgh success
Ballathie House Hotel frontage with Scottish flag
New Perthshire hotel owner to spend millions restoring it to former glory

Conversation