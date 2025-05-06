A chef is set to open a “unique” family-run Indian restaurant in Perth city centre.

Noor ud din Jhangir, 37, owns Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street.

He has been a chef for a decade and owned a successful Indian restaurant in Stirling until 2020, when his lease came to an end.

The restauranteur decided to move the business to Perth after spotting the city centre premises for sale.

He aims to launch Tikka N Talk on May 23.

Indian restaurant ‘going to be about good food and people coming together’

Noor told The Courier: “It’s going to be about good food and people coming together to chat with their friends and family – somewhere for families to gather.

“It’s a family-run business.

“So me, my brother, my sister-in-law and most of the people working in the restaurant are family members.

Noor says he is focused on the dining experience, but will also offer a takeaway option.

This will be available to collect from the restaurant and will not be advertised on food delivery apps.

‘Unique’ menu at Perth Indian restaurant

Tikka N Talk will serve biryanis, curries, tandoori grills and regional vegetarian dishes.

“The food is going to be a mix of traditional food from all over India and Pakistan,” Noor added.

“Right now, the menu is quite extensive and has curries from different parts of India and Pakistan, as well as street food.

“It is my practice to make everything fresh; we do not do bulk cooking, we make our pakoras to order.

“We make everything for the customer there and then, rather than making a portion beforehand.

“My cuisine varies from different parts of India and Pakistan; from Lahore, to Goa, to Kerala.

“People should get excited about the opening because they will get regional food from different areas, which a lot of restaurants don’t do.

“My food will be from the north, south, east, west, and will feature street food, which is normally very difficult to get in the UK.

“It’ll be very unique and we’re using a lot of different spices.”

Elsewhere in Perth, the owners of a cafe and fashion store thanked customers as they announced their closure.