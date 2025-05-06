Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

New family-run Indian restaurant in Perth to offer food ‘very difficult to get in UK’

Tikka N Talk is to begin trading on South Methven Street.

By Lucy Scarlett
Noor ud din Jhangir owns Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street, Perth
Noor ud din Jhangir owns Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street, Perth. Image: Noor ud din Jhangir

A chef is set to open a “unique” family-run Indian restaurant in Perth city centre.

Noor ud din Jhangir, 37, owns Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street.

He has been a chef for a decade and owned a successful Indian restaurant in Stirling until 2020, when his lease came to an end.

The restauranteur decided to move the business to Perth after spotting the city centre premises for sale.

He aims to launch Tikka N Talk on May 23.

Indian restaurant ‘going to be about good food and people coming together’

Noor told The Courier: “It’s going to be about good food and people coming together to chat with their friends and family – somewhere for families to gather.

“It’s a family-run business.

“So me, my brother, my sister-in-law and most of the people working in the restaurant are family members.

Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street.
Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Noor says he is focused on the dining experience, but will also offer a takeaway option.

This will be available to collect from the restaurant and will not be advertised on food delivery apps.

‘Unique’ menu at Perth Indian restaurant

Tikka N Talk will serve biryanis, curries, tandoori grills and regional vegetarian dishes.

“The food is going to be a mix of traditional food from all over India and Pakistan,” Noor added.

“Right now, the menu is quite extensive and has curries from different parts of India and Pakistan, as well as street food.

“It is my practice to make everything fresh; we do not do bulk cooking, we make our pakoras to order.

“We make everything for the customer there and then, rather than making a portion beforehand.

The unit was formerly home to Nawaab restaurant. Image: Google Street View
Chef Noor ud din Jhangir and actor Will Mellor.
The Perth chef with actor Will Mellor. Image: Noor ud din Jhangir

“My cuisine varies from different parts of India and Pakistan; from Lahore, to Goa, to Kerala.

“People should get excited about the opening because they will get regional food from different areas, which a lot of restaurants don’t do.

“My food will be from the north, south, east, west, and will feature street food, which is normally very difficult to get in the UK.

“It’ll be very unique and we’re using a lot of different spices.”

Elsewhere in Perth, the owners of a cafe and fashion store thanked customers as they announced their closure.

More from Business

River Inn, Killin
Popular Killin restaurant Capercaille reopens as River Inn
The former Erskine Church on Commerce Street in Arbroath. Image: Google
9 flats plan for 204-year-old Arbroath town centre church
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair
High street round-up: Dunblane boutique, Dundee Next opening date and St Andrews hotel revamp
Retail units will be built at the Kingslaw development in Kirkcaldy
Work to start on new £2.3m retail centre as part of Kirkcaldy expansion
An application has been lodged to add electric vehicle charging spaces at the Birkhill Inn. Image: Google
Angus Planning Ahead: Pub EV charging hub and 32,000-bird free-range chicken shed
SSE in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Is Fife wind farm delay behind redundancies at Perth's SSE Renewables?
2
Wallace Hospital in Dundee. Image: Cygnet
Dundee private hospital invests £2.2 million to improve facilities
2
Rebecca Beasley sitting on her couch with her cat.
Coupar Angus woman turns love for animals into successful pet sitting business
The National Tyres and Autocare garage on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View
Garage on main road through Broughty Ferry closing down
Wendy Donald Family Butcher on High Street, Blairgowrie
Former Blairgowrie butcher shop for sale after car crash forces closure

Conversation