Perth company makes £3m investment in new Fife storage facility

Keepsafe has opened its fifth facility in Tayside and Fife, with its new Kirkcaldy business.

By Paul Malik
Jordan Black, general manager at Keepsafe Storage Centres.
A Perth family businesses has unveiled its newest four acre storage facility in Fife after a £3 million investment.

Keepsafe Storage Centres has opened its new drive-up Kirkcaldy site, which is available for both commercial and personal use.

As part of the Castlecroft group, Keepsafe now has five locations in Tayside and Fife, including in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline.

Castlecroft have operated in the area for 40 years and also run the Scotloo portable toilet company.

They were recipients of the Courier Business Award family business trophy at last year’s event at the Apex City Quay.

Managing director Jordan Black is the third generation of his family to run the business, which was set-up by his grandfather in the 1980s.

He said: “This has been a project we have been working on for more than two years now.

“It’s our fifth site we have built now on the east of Scotland. We now have two in Dundee, one in Perth, one in Dunfermline and our newest in Kirkcaldy.

“It’s been a £3m investment in the Kirkcaldy site, to get it to where it is today. From purchasing the site, to planning, to getting it approved and then getting it ready.

Keepsafe offer free van hire to transport belongings to their facilities. Image: Keepsafe.

“We offer affordable storage for business and personal use. Our self-storage sites are in business heavy areas. We cater for a lot of local businesses who use Keepsafe as their base.

“These include people storing goods, sales agents, manufacturers, house removals, the list goes on. It is amazing, the plethora of businesses who use Keepsafe to help run their companies. And grow them too, because our units are obviously scalable.”

Keepsafe Storage Kirkcaldy

Jordan explained how there was a pretty much even split between commercial and domestic customers.

And Keepsafe offer free van hire for those who need it to transport their belongings to storage.

He added: “There is a 50/50 split, pretty much, between commercial and personal use.

“And there are some users who we will see every day, and then there are those like our domestic customers who will drop their stuff off on day one, then we will not see again until they come back to collect their belongings.

The finishing touches being put in at the new Kirkcaldy Keepsafe Storage Centre. Image: Keepsafe Storage Centre.

“There are a range of different sizes of storage available, and it is all drive-up. Which is what we call what we do.

“And what differentiates us from our competitors, I would say, is we are a growing brand with five centres now.

“We have a plan for growing and the process and procedures nailed down. We also have free moving van hire if you need to bring your things in to our storage site, and we sell boxing and packaging materials too.”

New Kirkcaldy customers are also being offered 50% off the first 12 weeks storage in celebration of the new location opening.

