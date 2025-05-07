Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Brechin pub hits market as longstanding owners set to retire

The City Royal Bar on Damacre Road has been owned by the same people since 2006.

By James Simpson
The City Royal Bar in Brechin is now on the market. Image: Bruce & Co
The City Royal Bar in Brechin is now on the market. Image: Bruce & Co

A pub near the centre of Brechin has gone on the market as its owners prepare to retire.

The City Royal Bar on Damacre Road has been owned by the same people since 2006.

It has now been put up for sale with a near-£350,000 asking price.

The venue comprises a main bar, pool area and dining section, and also includes a three-bedroom flat.

The pub currently serves lunches and offers additional private dining space.

The main bar area. Image: Bruce & Co
The venue has an entertainment area. Image: Bruce & Co
The pool area. Image: Bruce & Co
The dining area. Image: Bruce & Co
The commercial kitchen. Image: Bruce & Co

According to agent Bruce & Co, the venue boasts average annual sales of £300,000.

There is said to be potential to expand the food sales by making full use of the commercial kitchen.

Meanwhile, the three-bedroom owners’ accommodation could also provide a letting opportunity.

The owners of the City Royal Bar have been approached for comment.

The Courier has rounded up the latest high street news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling, including plans to convert a former Dundee pub into a shop.

More from Business

Jordan Black, general manager at Keepsafe Storage Centres.
Perth company makes £3m investment in new Fife storage facility
We investigate some of Stirling's long-empty shopfronts. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson
8 empty Stirling city centre shops and what's planned for them
Dovetail Enterprises staff have consulted lawyers for a protective pay claim. Image: DC Thomson.
Sacked Dovetail workers start legal action after Dundee firm's collapse
The Pizza Hut in Goosecroft Road, Stirling
Sneak peek in new Stirling Pizza Hut as opening date announced
Noor ud din Jhangir owns Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street, Perth
New family-run Indian restaurant in Perth to offer food 'very difficult to get in…
River Inn, Killin
Popular Killin restaurant Capercaille reopens as River Inn
The former Erskine Church on Commerce Street in Arbroath. Image: Google
9 flats plan for 204-year-old Arbroath town centre church
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair
High street round-up: Dunblane boutique, Dundee Next opening date and St Andrews hotel revamp
Retail units will be built at the Kingslaw development in Kirkcaldy
Work to start on new £2.3m retail centre as part of Kirkcaldy expansion
An application has been lodged to add electric vehicle charging spaces at the Birkhill Inn. Image: Google
Angus Planning Ahead: Pub EV charging hub and 32,000-bird free-range chicken shed

Conversation