A pub near the centre of Brechin has gone on the market as its owners prepare to retire.

The City Royal Bar on Damacre Road has been owned by the same people since 2006.

It has now been put up for sale with a near-£350,000 asking price.

The venue comprises a main bar, pool area and dining section, and also includes a three-bedroom flat.

The pub currently serves lunches and offers additional private dining space.

According to agent Bruce & Co, the venue boasts average annual sales of £300,000.

There is said to be potential to expand the food sales by making full use of the commercial kitchen.

Meanwhile, the three-bedroom owners’ accommodation could also provide a letting opportunity.

The owners of the City Royal Bar have been approached for comment.

