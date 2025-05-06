Sneak peek in new Stirling Pizza Hut as opening date announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sneak peek in new Stirling Pizza Hut as opening date announced

Stirling's new Pizza Hut on Goosecroft Road will open this week.

By Isla Glen
The Pizza Hut in Goosecroft Road, Stirling
Pizza Hut has relocated in Stirling. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson

Stirling’s new Pizza Hut has confirmed its opening date.

The chain, which will operate from 11am to 11pm daily, is opening on May 7 for sit-in, takeaway and collections.

Customers can also order through Just Eat, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo.

Around 16 customers can eat in-store and a £9.99 collection deal will be running for the opening.

The franchise is run by Fife-based company Glenshire Brands, which has 23 sites across Scotland.

Director of the business, Zibby Ghafoor, told The Courier it was great to be in a “high footfall area”.

Pizza Hut ‘to start serving Stirling again’

He hopes Pizza Hut’s new location will prove popular with students, visitors using Stirling train station and locals.

Mr Ghafoor said: “We’re all ready to go. It’s been a long time coming. The new unit’s had a refit and we’re happy to start serving Stirling again.”

Papa John’s has been refitted to become Pizza Hut. Image: Pizza Hut Stirling

Customers have also been told to keep an eye on Pizza Hut’s Facebook page for special deals and giveaways.

Pizza Hut announced in April it was moving into the former Papa John’s unit on Goosecroft Road.

A Facebook post at the time described it as a move to a “improved” larger premises and confirmed staff would be moving to the new site.

Renovations took around three weeks.

Around 16 customers can sit in. Image: Pizza Hut Stirling

Papa John’s shut last year as part of a move to close 50 underperforming locations in the UK.

Pizza Hut’s former home on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street went to auction in February.

It was previously home to the Rob Roy pub.

Elsewhere in Stirling, Piotsa Pizza has confirmed it will be opening next week.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

