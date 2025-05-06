Sneak peek in new Stirling Pizza Hut as opening date announced

Stirling’s new Pizza Hut has confirmed its opening date.

The chain, which will operate from 11am to 11pm daily, is opening on May 7 for sit-in, takeaway and collections.

Customers can also order through Just Eat, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo.

Around 16 customers can eat in-store and a £9.99 collection deal will be running for the opening.

The franchise is run by Fife-based company Glenshire Brands, which has 23 sites across Scotland.

Director of the business, Zibby Ghafoor, told The Courier it was great to be in a “high footfall area”.

Pizza Hut ‘to start serving Stirling again’

He hopes Pizza Hut’s new location will prove popular with students, visitors using Stirling train station and locals.

Mr Ghafoor said: “We’re all ready to go. It’s been a long time coming. The new unit’s had a refit and we’re happy to start serving Stirling again.”

Customers have also been told to keep an eye on Pizza Hut’s Facebook page for special deals and giveaways.

Pizza Hut announced in April it was moving into the former Papa John’s unit on Goosecroft Road.

A Facebook post at the time described it as a move to a “improved” larger premises and confirmed staff would be moving to the new site.

Renovations took around three weeks.

Papa John’s shut last year as part of a move to close 50 underperforming locations in the UK.

Pizza Hut’s former home on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street went to auction in February.

It was previously home to the Rob Roy pub.

Elsewhere in Stirling, Piotsa Pizza has confirmed it will be opening next week.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook