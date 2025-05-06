Workers sacked after Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee collapsed into administration have consulted with lawyers about starting legal action.

The manufacturing business was closed in March after a period of financial difficulty, leaving 47 people out of a job.

Dovetail had existed in the city for more than 160 years and manufactured safety doors, mattresses and bed bases.

Of the 51 employees, more than 30 are regarded as living with a disability or a disadvantage.

Workers have now begun the process of making a protective pay award by consulting with solicitors.

If successful, they could be awarded up to 90 days’ gross pay from the day Dovetail collapsed.

Dovetail legal action starts

Around a dozen staff have approached employment lawyers Pearson, who say they are advising them on their pay claim.

Pearson employment solicitor Alan Lewis said there is a strict three month, minus a day, limitation from the date employees were made redundant to bring a claim.

“It’s early days but if employers did not consult with the appropriate representatives, then any staff made redundant may potentially make a claim,” he said.

“If you lose your job through administration every penny counts.”

“More and more we are seeing SMEs across all sectors struggling and sadly some of them are having to shut up shop.

“This, of course, has a major impact on the workforce and if employees are told they are losing their jobs with immediate effect they can make a claim. Proper redundancy consultation must be followed, no matter how big or small the company.

“If the company has gone into administration and your employer cannot pay your award, then the government steps in and guarantees eight weeks’ pay, so employees really have nothing to lose.

“We are in the early stages of investigating these claims and advising the staff on their options.”

160 year history

Dovetail’s history goes back to 1865 when the first steps were taken to set up an enterprise to provide work, support and education for men and women with visual impairment.

This resulted in what was to become Royal Dundee Blindcraft Products, latterly known as Blindcraft.

Meanwhile, in the 1920s, a Lord Roberts Workshop was established in Dundee to provide employment for disabled ex-servicemen.

These organisations worked independently for many years until 1993 when the council recognised both charities needed new buildings, leading to the creation of Dovetail Enterprises.

The operation owns its 100,000 sq ft manufacturing facility on Dunsinane Avenue, purpose-built for workers with disabilities.

Dovetail’s administrators Interpath has been approached for comment.