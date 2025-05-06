Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Sacked Dovetail workers start legal action after Dundee firm’s collapse

Dovetail collapsed into administration in March, leaving 47 people out of work.

By Paul Malik
Dovetail Enterprises staff have consulted lawyers for a protective pay claim. Image: DC Thomson.
Dovetail Enterprises staff have consulted lawyers for a protective pay claim. Image: DC Thomson.

Workers sacked after Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee collapsed into administration have consulted with lawyers about starting legal action.

The manufacturing business was closed in March after a period of financial difficulty, leaving 47 people out of a job.

Dovetail had existed in the city for more than 160 years and manufactured safety doors, mattresses and bed bases.

Of the 51 employees, more than 30 are regarded as living with a disability or a disadvantage.

Workers have now begun the process of making a protective pay award by consulting with solicitors.

If successful, they could be awarded up to 90 days’ gross pay from the day Dovetail collapsed.

Dovetail legal action starts

Around a dozen staff have approached employment lawyers Pearson, who say they are advising them on their pay claim.

Pearson employment solicitor Alan Lewis said there is a strict three month, minus a day, limitation from the date employees were made redundant to bring a claim.

“It’s early days but if employers did not consult with the appropriate representatives, then any staff made redundant may potentially make a claim,” he said.

“If you lose your job through administration every penny counts.”

“More and more we are seeing SMEs across all sectors struggling and sadly some of them are having to shut up shop.

Alan Lewis. Image: Pearson Legal

“This, of course, has a major impact on the workforce and if employees are told they are losing their jobs with immediate effect they can make a claim. Proper redundancy consultation must be followed, no matter how big or small the company.

“If the company has gone into administration and your employer cannot pay your award, then the government steps in and guarantees eight weeks’ pay, so employees really have nothing to lose.

“We are in the early stages of investigating these claims and advising the staff on their options.”

160 year history

Dovetail’s history goes back to 1865 when the first steps were taken to set up an enterprise to provide work, support and education for men and women with visual impairment.

This resulted in what was to become Royal Dundee Blindcraft Products, latterly known as Blindcraft.

Meanwhile, in the 1920s, a Lord Roberts Workshop was established in Dundee to provide employment for disabled ex-servicemen.

These organisations worked independently for many years until 1993 when the council recognised both charities needed new buildings, leading to the creation of Dovetail Enterprises.

The operation owns its 100,000 sq ft manufacturing facility on Dunsinane Avenue, purpose-built for workers with disabilities.

Dovetail’s administrators Interpath has been approached for comment.

More from Business

The Pizza Hut in Goosecroft Road, Stirling
Sneak peek in new Stirling Pizza Hut as opening date announced
Noor ud din Jhangir owns Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street, Perth
New family-run Indian restaurant in Perth to offer food 'very difficult to get in…
River Inn, Killin
Popular Killin restaurant Capercaille reopens as River Inn
The former Erskine Church on Commerce Street in Arbroath. Image: Google
9 flats plan for 204-year-old Arbroath town centre church
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair
High street round-up: Dunblane boutique, Dundee Next opening date and St Andrews hotel revamp
Retail units will be built at the Kingslaw development in Kirkcaldy
Work to start on new £2.3m retail centre as part of Kirkcaldy expansion
An application has been lodged to add electric vehicle charging spaces at the Birkhill Inn. Image: Google
Angus Planning Ahead: Pub EV charging hub and 32,000-bird free-range chicken shed
SSE in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Is Fife wind farm delay behind redundancies at Perth's SSE Renewables?
2
Wallace Hospital in Dundee. Image: Cygnet
Dundee private hospital invests £2.2 million to improve facilities
2
Rebecca Beasley sitting on her couch with her cat.
Coupar Angus woman turns love for animals into successful pet sitting business

Conversation