How Stirling tourism business managed to bring £1.5 million to Scottish economy

Scotland Folk Tours is also planning a special Outlander tour featuring a star of the show.

By Dylan Lockhart
Scotland Folk Tours co-owners David Hope, Tim Grimm, Alexis Webster and Fiona Brown. Image: Supplied.
A Stirling folk music tour firm said it’s bringing £1.5 million a year into the economy just three years after starting.

Scotland Folk Tours sees musicians guide fans across the country.

And as the company continues to grow, plans are in place for a special Outlander tour featuring a star of the show next year.

The inspiration for Scotland Folk Tours began with a chance meeting eight years ago.

David Hope was approached by Tim Grimm, an American folk singer and former Hollywood actor who appeared in films with Harrison Ford and Al Pacino.

Tim was looking for someone to help organise an 11-day tour of Scotland for him and his fans.

David explained: “The first tour went well and then every two years Tim would come back and do it again and we would refine and improve the experience.

“Eventually I suggested that Tim reach out to other American folk artists to do the same.

“That’s how Scotland Folk Tours was born.”

Scotland Folk Tours growth

Three years ago, Tim and David became official business partners, joined by David’s long time colleague Fiona Brown and Alexis Webster who came on board to handle administration.

Operating out of Stirling, the team have grown the business over the last three years.

This year alone the company has organized 27 tours. Next year, 31 are planned.

They say these tours bring around £1.5m annually to the Scottish economy and put £75,000 in the pockets of Scottish folk musicians.

American folk singers with loyal followings invite their fans to come along for an “unforgettable” journey through Scotland.

The artists perform intimate concerts during the tour and act as companions throughout the 11-day experience.

And on six of those evenings guests are treated to private concerts by some of Scotland’s best traditional folk musicians.

“The guests experience Scotland in an immersive and emotional way,” David said.

“The stories guests hear during the day are mirrored in the music they hear at night.

“It all connects, they see it, hear it, and then they feel it.

“It ties it all together in a really lovely way.”

Outlander tour

Throughout the years they have expanded their portfolio by adding tours and features to their program. Currently they offer four unique experiences in different parts of Scotland.

“We are always trying to think outside the box,” David said.

“We are working with a big YouTuber from Fife, Bruce Fummey, who is a popular historian, he brings his own fans on the bus.

“Next year we will have Outlander cast member Maria Doyle Kennedy join our tour.

“”Alexis had the idea of doing a Outlander tour. I was unsure at first because others had done that as well.

“But she managed to get cast member Maria Doyle Kennedy to join the tour.”

Conversation