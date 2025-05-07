Bid to find shops or restaurants to occupy new Dundee Waterfront office block

Tenants are being sought for two commercial units in a new Dundee Waterfront office block.

Work on the construction of the £26 million James Thomson House, on Site 6, is nearly complete.

Now, two commercial units on the ground floor of the building are being marketed for lease.

The units overlook the V&A across the road and, according to the brochure from agent Ryden, are suitable for retail or restaurant operators.

The units are said to be available from this month.

A price is available on application.

Dundee City Council has not revealed who will occupy the office above space yet, but a spokesperson said: “Strong interest has been shown in James Thomson House with a positive response from the marketplace.

“The council will make an announcement in due course regarding tenants.”

Site 6 is already home to Agnes Husband House, which is the headquarters of Social Security Scotland.