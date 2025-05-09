New fast food takeaway selling smash burgers and ‘knockout’ toasties opens in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New fast food takeaway selling smash burgers and ‘knockout’ toasties opens in Dundee

Chikhanz has opened on Charleston Drive.

By Andrew Robson
Owner Ali Khan (left) with staff member Faisal outside Chikhanz.
Owner Ali Khan (left) with staff member Faisal outside Chikhanz. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A fast food takeaway offering a “new type of menu” has opened in Dundee.

Chikhanz has opened in the former Embassy Tandoori on Charleston Drive.

Owned by Ali Khan, the restaurant sells a selection of smash burgers, fried chicken, loaded fries and “knockout” toasties.

Ali, 34, said: “After a soft launch with friends, family and some local food influencers, we had a fantastic opening weekend.

“There had been quite a lot of anticipation locally but the response has blown me away.

“I’ve been rushed off my feet since we opened but I’m grateful for the support.”

‘New type of menu’ at Chikhanz Dundee

Ali says Chikhanz brings something different to the night-time fast food scene in Dundee.

He said: “Chikhanz has a new type of menu.

“We’re serving up American-style smash burgers, fried chicken, loaded fries and toasties.

“Our beef, chicken and mac and cheese knockout toasties have already proved to be very popular among customers.”

Chikhanz opened last Friday on Charleston Drive.
Chikhanz opened on Charleston Drive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ali has experience managing the nearby Charlie Khan’s takeaway, owned by his brother, and has worked at Side Street on Arbroath Road.

Chikhanz is his first solo venture.

He added: “My brother is very experienced in this industry so he’s been a massive help to get things off the ground. I’ve been leaning on him this past week.

“I hope the people of Dundee will be receptive to this place, run by local lads at the heart of the community.”

It comes a few weeks after Fireaway Pizza opened in the former TSB bank on Albert Street.

