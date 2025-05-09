New fast food takeaway selling smash burgers and ‘knockout’ toasties opens in Dundee

A fast food takeaway offering a “new type of menu” has opened in Dundee.

Chikhanz has opened in the former Embassy Tandoori on Charleston Drive.

Owned by Ali Khan, the restaurant sells a selection of smash burgers, fried chicken, loaded fries and “knockout” toasties.

Ali, 34, said: “After a soft launch with friends, family and some local food influencers, we had a fantastic opening weekend.

“There had been quite a lot of anticipation locally but the response has blown me away.

“I’ve been rushed off my feet since we opened but I’m grateful for the support.”

‘New type of menu’ at Chikhanz Dundee

Ali says Chikhanz brings something different to the night-time fast food scene in Dundee.

He said: “Chikhanz has a new type of menu.

“We’re serving up American-style smash burgers, fried chicken, loaded fries and toasties.

“Our beef, chicken and mac and cheese knockout toasties have already proved to be very popular among customers.”

Ali has experience managing the nearby Charlie Khan’s takeaway, owned by his brother, and has worked at Side Street on Arbroath Road.

Chikhanz is his first solo venture.

He added: “My brother is very experienced in this industry so he’s been a massive help to get things off the ground. I’ve been leaning on him this past week.

“I hope the people of Dundee will be receptive to this place, run by local lads at the heart of the community.”

It comes a few weeks after Fireaway Pizza opened in the former TSB bank on Albert Street.