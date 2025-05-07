Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

3 sisters to open new seaside cafe in Fife’s East Neuk

Salty Dog Beach Cafe will begin trading at Elie Harbour on Friday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Pictured, from left to right, Fiona Ramsey, Anne Ramsey and Jane Taylor at Salty Dog Beach Cafe. Image: Supplied
Pictured, from left to right, Fiona, Anne and Jane at Salty Dog Beach Cafe. Image: Supplied

Three sisters are opening a new seaside cafe in Fife’s East Neuk.

Fiona Ramsey, Anne Ramsey and Jane Taylor will open Salty Dog Beach Cafe at Elie Harbour on Friday.

The sisters will run the takeaway coffee shop – which will also offer food, smoothies and ice cream – from the Elie and Earlsferry Sailing Club building.

Fiona says the trio “always had a dream of opening a cafe together”, but had to wait to make it happen.

Sisters opening Salty Dog Beach Cafe at Elie Harbour

She told The Courier: “Jane lived in Australia for years and was a theatre charge nurse.

“She then also moved to France so it wasn’t possible.

“My sisters are now both retired and I am a member of Elie and Earlsferry Sailing Club and they advertised that the lease was available for the takeaway, so we just did it.

“It has been about two months from when we first saw it to now.

“We didn’t even have a fridge, never mind several, so we have had to get all of that.

“I have worked over the years in various hospitality places but latterly as a child and youth worker at Largo Church.

“I also worked at the Zest cafe in St Andrews and at the Inn at Kingsbarns years ago.

“We have all kind of dropped in and out of hospitality.”

Fiona, 53, works at Largo Church, while Anne, 63, is a retired occupational therapist and Jane, 69, is a retired theatre nurse.

The sisters have lived in different places over the years, but now all live in the East Neuk area.

The logo for Salty Dog Cafe is modelled after Fiona’s dachshund, Jake, who died in February.

Salty Dog Beach cafe to offer food and drinks at Elie Harbour

She said: “He was like a son for me and my partner and I couldn’t have done this if he was still here, so it seemed like it fell into place to use him on the logo.

“Every time I look at the logo I get a lump in my throat and people have been recognising him.

“The cafe will be a takeaway with us serving from the hatch; people can sit outside or take food to the beach.

“Our menu includes bacon rolls, bagels, chips, smoothies, hot and cold drinks, sweets and ice cream.

The Salty Dog Beach Cafe logo is inspired by Fiona’s dog Jake. Image: Supplied

“We have also got plans to do outside catering and our plan for the winter when it is quieter is to do meal deliveries.

“At the moment it will be the three of us but we may be looking to take on some local staff if it is busy.

“I have still got my day job and my sisters just don’t want to stop, they are both on pensions but they are young at heart and are still able and up for it.

“They are not the kind to just sit around.

“We have dreamed of this and have for a long time.”

Salty Dog Beach Cafe will open at Elie Harbour on Friday.

The takeaway cafe will have opening hours of 10am until 5pm, seven days a week, with the possibility of longer hours during summer.

More from Business

Director Kirsty Robertson outside the recently revamped Kirkside Bar in Perth.
One of Perth's oldest pubs reopens after undergoing facelift
Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, Iain Jones, KDM chief executive, Mark Jones, KDM executive director and Brendan Napier, Commercial Director at Scottish Football Marketing. Image: Supplied.
Fife building firm to sponsor major Scottish football trophy
A H&M sign.
Opening date of new Stirling H&M store revealed
Tenants are being sought for two new commercial units in James Thomson House at Dundee Waterfront. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Bid to find shops or restaurants to occupy new Dundee Waterfront office block
6
Jordan Black, managing director at Keepsafe Storage Centres.
Perth company makes £3m investment in new Fife storage facility
The City Royal Bar in Brechin is now on the market. Image: Bruce & Co
Brechin pub hits market as longstanding owners set to retire
We investigate some of Stirling's long-empty shopfronts. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson
8 empty Stirling city centre shops and what's planned for them
Dovetail Enterprises staff have consulted lawyers for a protective pay claim. Image: DC Thomson.
Sacked Dovetail workers start legal action after Dundee firm's collapse
The Pizza Hut in Goosecroft Road, Stirling
Sneak peek in new Stirling Pizza Hut as opening date announced
Noor ud din Jhangir owns Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street, Perth
New family-run Indian restaurant in Perth to offer food 'very difficult to get in…
2

Conversation