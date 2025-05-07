Opening date of new Stirling H&M store revealed

The opening date of a new Stirling H&M store has been revealed.

The fashion retailer will return to Thistles Shopping Centre on May 15 after a five-year absence.

The shop will occupy part of the former Debenhams unit and will feature self-service checkouts, as well as click and collect lockers.

To celebrate the launch, a live DJ will be playing in store.

The first 100 members of the H&M loyalty scheme to visit the shop on opening day will receive a £20 gift card.

A 20% discount on in-store purchases is also available to members on the day.

Klas Degeryd, head of expansion UK & Ireland for H&M, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Stirling, and this launch represents our continued investment in

the UK market and our commitment to making H&M more accessible to customers across the country.

“The new store has been designed with the customer experience in mind, offering a modern, welcoming space and convenient services that reflect the way our customers want to shop today.”

It comes after Danish homeware brand Sostrene Grene announced it is opening in Thistles Shopping Centre.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook