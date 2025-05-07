Opening date of new Stirling H&M store revealed

The opening date of a new Stirling H&M store has been revealed.
The fashion retailer will return to Thistles Shopping Centre on May 15 after a five-year absence.
The shop will occupy part of the former Debenhams unit and will feature self-service checkouts, as well as click and collect lockers.
To celebrate the launch, a live DJ will be playing in store.
The first 100 members of the H&M loyalty scheme to visit the shop on opening day will receive a £20 gift card.
A 20% discount on in-store purchases is also available to members on the day.
Klas Degeryd, head of expansion UK & Ireland for H&M, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Stirling, and this launch represents our continued investment in
the UK market and our commitment to making H&M more accessible to customers across the country.
“The new store has been designed with the customer experience in mind, offering a modern, welcoming space and convenient services that reflect the way our customers want to shop today.”
