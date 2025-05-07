Opening date of new Stirling H&M store revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Opening date of new Stirling H&M store revealed

The first 100 members of the H&M loyalty scheme to visit the shop on opening day will receive a £20 gift card.

By Isla Glen
A H&M sign.
H&M will return to Stirling next week. Image: Fredrik Sandberg/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The opening date of a new Stirling H&M store has been revealed.

The fashion retailer will return to Thistles Shopping Centre on May 15 after a five-year absence.

The shop will occupy part of the former Debenhams unit and will feature self-service checkouts, as well as click and collect lockers.

To celebrate the launch, a live DJ will be playing in store.

The first 100 members of the H&M loyalty scheme to visit the shop on opening day will receive a £20 gift card.

A 20% discount on in-store purchases is also available to members on the day.

H&M will be in the former Debenhams unit in Thistles Shopping Centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Klas Degeryd, head of expansion UK & Ireland for H&M, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Stirling, and this launch represents our continued investment in
the UK market and our commitment to making H&M more accessible to customers across the country.

“The new store has been designed with the customer experience in mind, offering a modern, welcoming space and convenient services that reflect the way our customers want to shop today.”

It comes after Danish homeware brand Sostrene Grene announced it is opening in Thistles Shopping Centre.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Business

Tenants are being sought for two new commercial units in James Thomson House at Dundee Waterfront. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Bid to find shops or restaurants to occupy new Dundee Waterfront office block
3
Jordan Black, managing director at Keepsafe Storage Centres.
Perth company makes £3m investment in new Fife storage facility
The City Royal Bar in Brechin is now on the market. Image: Bruce & Co
Brechin pub hits market as longstanding owners set to retire
We investigate some of Stirling's long-empty shopfronts. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson
8 empty Stirling city centre shops and what's planned for them
Dovetail Enterprises staff have consulted lawyers for a protective pay claim. Image: DC Thomson.
Sacked Dovetail workers start legal action after Dundee firm's collapse
The Pizza Hut in Goosecroft Road, Stirling
Sneak peek in new Stirling Pizza Hut as opening date announced
Noor ud din Jhangir owns Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street, Perth
New family-run Indian restaurant in Perth to offer food 'very difficult to get in…
River Inn, Killin
Popular Killin restaurant Capercaille reopens as River Inn
The former Erskine Church on Commerce Street in Arbroath. Image: Google
9 flats plan for 204-year-old Arbroath town centre church
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair
High street round-up: Dunblane boutique, Dundee Next opening date and St Andrews hotel revamp

Conversation