One of Perth’s oldest pubs reopens after undergoing facelift

The Kirkside Bar reopened over the weekend after an eight-week revamp.

By Lucy Scarlett
Director Kirsty Robertson outside the recently revamped Kirkside Bar in Perth.
Director Kirsty Robertson outside the recently revamped Kirkside Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One of the oldest bars in Perth is back serving customers after undergoing a facelift.

The Kirkside bar in the city’s Cafe Quarter reopened on Friday night after an eight-week refurbishment.

Changes to the St John’s Square pub include a new sound system, upgraded toilets and interior, and new flooring.

Revellers flocked to “The Kirky” over the bank holiday weekend, with customers saying they were pleased with the upgrades.

Perth pub revamp was ‘a long time coming’

Kirsty Robertson is a director at the PGC Group, which owns the well-known bar.

She told The Courier: “It was just needing done because the rest of the town is getting done up, with the likes of Perth Museum.

“Also, because it will be nice for tourists and people visiting to experience a good local pub.

The Kirkside Bar.
The Kirkside Bar is one of the oldest in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Kirkside Bar.
The original features have been retained at the pub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Kirkside Bar.
The historic pub has been given a facelift. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Everyone has loved it and is over the moon we’ve kept the original features and the same feel to the bar – we just upgraded it.

“We have a loyal clientele and thought it was a long time coming for a revamp.

“We want to invest in the city centre because we have other pubs and real estate in the town.”

Elsewhere in Perth, a new family-run Indian restaurant is set to open in the city centre at the end of May.

