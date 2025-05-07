Dalgety Bay building group KDM has been unveiled as the new sponsors of the Challenge Cup.

KDM Group, who also sponsor Dunfermline Athletics’ East End Park, will lend their name to the revamped competition which will now be called the KDM Evolution Trophy.

The prize money will top close to £1.25 million spread among those competing, with the winners receiving £150,000.

This is up from a pooled total of £186,000 the year before, an increase of 570%.

A new format inspired by new the Champions League group stage will see teams from Scotland’s second, third and fourth tiers — and B-teams from the Premiership — contend.

KDM has a history of supporting football in Scotland, with the company also sponsoring the women’s national team, the Scottish Cup and their KDM Group Soccer Centres.

KDM to sponsor revamped Challenge Cup

The Fife firm specialise in contractor, fit-out, project management, manufacturing, and design construction services for blue-chip companies.

They were founded in 1999 and are headquartered in Dalgety Bay, with offices in England, Ireland and the Netherlands.

KDM chief executive Iain Jones said: “We’re incredibly proud to support the launch of this exciting new football competition and to see the KDM Evolution Trophy come to life.

“The name reflects the evolution of our business, from a small shopfitting company to a leading international brand.

“It mirrors the journey of this tournament and the aspiring players it supports.

“Our investment in football spans all levels of the game, from grassroots to the professional stage.

“Through our KDM Group Soccer Centres, we provide primary-aged schoolgirls access to the game whilst having fun, helping to grow the game from the ground up.

“We’ve previously been the official partner of the Scottish Cup and are proud sponsors of the Scotland Women’s National Team and Dunfermline Athletic FC.

“This new tournament is another step forward, providing a platform for talent to grow and evolve, just as we have.”

KDM Evolution Trophy

The first round league phase will comprise 10 League 1 clubs, 10 League 2 clubs and 10 Premiership B-teams.

Championship teams, including Dunfermline Athletic, will enter the competition from the Round of 32 as seeded clubs, alongside clubs finishing in the top six of the league phase.

Neil Doncaster, group chief executive of the SPFL, added: “We are really pleased to welcome KDM Group as the title sponsor for the KDM Evolution Trophy from season 2025/26, and to announce a significant rise in prize money for next season’s competition.

“KDM Group is a highly-respected and well-established firm in Scotland, the UK and beyond, and have already demonstrated a passion for Scottish football.

“They have a proud history of supporting our national sport and this long-term deal is really positive news for all 42 member clubs.”