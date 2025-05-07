Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife building firm to sponsor major Scottish football trophy

The Challenge Cup has undergone a revamp, with prize money now up to £1.25m

By Paul Malik
Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, Iain Jones, KDM chief executive, Mark Jones, KDM executive director and Brendan Napier, Commercial Director at Scottish Football Marketing. Image: Supplied.
Dalgety Bay building group KDM has been unveiled as the new sponsors of the Challenge Cup.

KDM Group, who also sponsor Dunfermline Athletics’ East End Park, will lend their name to the revamped competition which will now be called the KDM Evolution Trophy.

The prize money will top close to £1.25 million spread among those competing, with the winners receiving £150,000.

This is up from a pooled total of £186,000 the year before, an increase of 570%.

A new format inspired by new the Champions League group stage will see teams from Scotland’s second, third and fourth tiers — and B-teams from the Premiership — contend.

KDM has a history of supporting football in Scotland, with the company also sponsoring the women’s national team, the Scottish Cup and their KDM Group Soccer Centres.

KDM to sponsor revamped Challenge Cup

The Fife firm specialise in contractor, fit-out, project management, manufacturing, and design construction services for blue-chip companies.

They were founded in 1999 and are headquartered in Dalgety Bay, with offices in England, Ireland and the Netherlands.

KDM chief executive Iain Jones said: “We’re incredibly proud to support the launch of this exciting new football competition and to see the KDM Evolution Trophy come to life.

“The name reflects the evolution of our business, from a small shopfitting company to a leading international brand.

KDM East End Park in Dunfermline. Image: SNS Group

“It mirrors the journey of this tournament and the aspiring players it supports.

“Our investment in football spans all levels of the game, from grassroots to the professional stage.

“Through our KDM Group Soccer Centres, we provide primary-aged schoolgirls access to the game whilst having fun, helping to grow the game from the ground up.

“We’ve previously been the official partner of the Scottish Cup and are proud sponsors of the Scotland Women’s National Team and Dunfermline Athletic FC.

“This new tournament is another step forward, providing a platform for talent to grow and evolve, just as we have.”

KDM Evolution Trophy

The first round league phase will comprise 10 League 1 clubs, 10 League 2 clubs and 10 Premiership B-teams.

Championship teams, including Dunfermline Athletic, will enter the competition from the Round of 32 as seeded clubs, alongside clubs finishing in the top six of the league phase.

Neil Doncaster, group chief executive of the SPFL, added: “We are really pleased to welcome KDM Group as the title sponsor for the KDM Evolution Trophy from season 2025/26, and to announce a significant rise in prize money for next season’s competition.

Neil Doncaster. Image: SNS

“KDM Group is a highly-respected and well-established firm in Scotland, the UK and beyond, and have already demonstrated a passion for Scottish football.

“They have a proud history of supporting our national sport and this long-term deal is really positive news for all 42 member clubs.”

Conversation