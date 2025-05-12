St Andrews couple went from single taxi to company with 17 drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews couple went from single taxi to company with 17 drivers

St Andrews Taxis has doubled in size since 2021 and is launching new services.

Co-owner James Glen with drivers Gary Dent and Stuart Smith standing in front of two taxis.
Co-owner James Glen with drivers Gary Dent and Stuart Smith standing in front of two taxis.. St Andrews. Image: Linda Holt
By Dylan Lockhart

A Fife couple who bought their first taxi five years ago now have a fleet of 10 cars and 17 drivers.

James Glen started driving a taxi in 2020 – but he and partner Linda Holt realised owning a cab would be more profitable.

The St Andrews couple then acquired Big Yellow Taxi Company, which had a single taxi operating in the East Neuk of Fife.

What began as a bold move to purchase a single taxi has since turned into a full-fledged transport enterprise.

They followed this initial purchase, by acquiring well-established firm St Andrews Taxis in 2021.

They now have plans to develop their own app and launch a new high-end service.

Getting started

“We bought our first cab during the second lockdown,” recalls James.

“Shortly afterwards, we saw an opportunity to take over a local service and suddenly we went from owning one taxi to seven.

“The workload increased by about 400 to 500%.”

James’ background in web design proved invaluable during the expansion.

Co-owner Linda Holt with James Glen and Stuart Smith standing in front of three cars.
Co-owner Linda Holt with James Glen and Stuart Smith standing in front of three cars. Supplied by Linda Holt.

The couple brought in a wave of modernisation: electronic bookings, shared staff calendars, WhatsApp group co-ordination, and a much more structured workflow.

“It made everything so much more efficient,” he said.

“Taking on a new business with existing structures and long-term staff can be tough, but luckily our team was open to change.

“We’ve kept all the original drivers and doubled the size of the team.”

Serving the community

But growth wasn’t the only priority.

Alongside expanding their business, Linda and James set their sights on improving the reputation of the local taxi industry.

Having been former political campaigners, the couple have a strong sense of social responsibility.

They say reports of drivers overcharging unsuspecting tourists had long tarnished St Andrews’ reputation.

St Andrews Taxi driver James Glen next to his cab.
St Andrews Taxi driver James Glen next to his cab. Supplied by Linda Holt

“It just doesn’t sit right with us,” Linda said.

“There’s been a myriad of dodgy practices for years, and we’ve been putting a lot of pressure on the council to regulate better.

“We want to ensure passengers always get a fair fare and feel safe on their journey.”

St Andrews Executive Cars

Now, the pair are preparing to launch a new premium brand.

St Andrews Executive Cars will cater to high-end clients with a luxurious, confidential service that goes well beyond a typical cab ride.

The couple say the potential future arrival of Uber in the region would present a challenge, but the couple remains undeterred.

Linda said: “We do more than just take people from A to B. We offer an exceptional service.

“We’re so grateful to our staff who accepted us and grew with us.

“And we’re incredibly thankful for our loyal customers.”

Conversation