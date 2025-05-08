Fears for dozens of Fife jobs as Sainsbury’s Bank staff ‘earmarked for redundancy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears for dozens of Fife jobs as Sainsbury’s Bank staff ‘earmarked for redundancy’

Cowdenbeath MSP claims the "majority" of staff at Rosyth call centre "earmarked for redundancy".

By Paul Malik
Sainsbury's Bank contact centre in Rosyth, Caledonia House. Image: Supplied
Sainsbury's Bank contact centre in Rosyth, Caledonia House. Image: Supplied

Fears have been raised for the future of jobs at Fife’s Sainsbury’s Bank contact centre after the firm announced “the majority” of staff have entered a period of consultation.

The supermarket giant’s banking wing was officially handed over to NatWest on May 1 after a deal was signed last year between the two.

NatWest agreed to acquire certain retail banking assets and liabilities of Sainsbury’s Bank, including its outstanding credit card, unsecured personal loans and savings accounts.

The contact centre in Fife, employing dozens of staff, is located at Caledonia House in Rosyth.

SNP Cowdenbeath MSP Annabelle Ewing said the company’s wording that “the majority” of workers were in a “period of consultation” was a “euphemistic” way of saying they were “earmarked for redundancy”.

And she has called for both Sainsbury’s Bank and NatWest to do “everything possible” to secure the future of the site.

Fears for jobs at Rosyth’s Sainsbury’s Bank

Sainsbury’s Bank contact centre was opened in 2016, initially employing around 125 staff but with plans to bring on up to 300 at its site.

Ms Ewing said: “I have been informed that ‘the majority’ of Sainsbury Bank employees at the contact centre in Rosyth have been told that they will now ‘enter a period of consultation’.

“That is a very euphemistic way of saying that they have been earmarked for redundancy following the transfer of Sainsbury’s banking business to NatWest.

SNP Annabelle Ewing Cowdenbeath
Annabelle Ewing MSP.

“I hope that the ongoing engagement with the staff involved will see a bit more clarity than that and that both Sainsbury’s and NatWest will do everything possible to ensure continuity of employment for the staff at Rosyth, whether that is within one or other of the businesses, or with some other employer.”

Sainsbury’s Bank to ‘support’ staff

A Sainsbury’s Bank spokesperson said: “Following the recently announced legal transfer of our credit card, savings and loans to NatWest, we’ve shared proposals with colleagues who support these products with information on what this means for them.

“There are no immediate changes for our customers or our colleagues and we continue to update regularly.

“Colleagues will have access to a wide range of support during this period.”

The Courier has contacted NatWest for comment regarding the site’s future.

