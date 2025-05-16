Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2025 Apprentice category.

The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the achievements of companies operating in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Since the awards started more than a decade ago, we’ve heard about the exceptional service offered, innovative products and solutions brought to the market and remarkable growth stories.

Entries are now open – we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award is a fantastic achievement for any business. It means a winning company is a leader in its sector and can be used to promote its products and services. It is also a boost for staff to know the work they do has been recognised.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

Entering is simple and free. We’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2025: Apprentice

The Apprentice award is sponsored by Apex Hotels.

This award recognises an individual who has participated in an apprenticeship programme during 2024/2025 and exceeded their employer’s expectations. Entries can be submitted by the provider or apprentice.

Winner will demonstrate:

Commitment to personal development and progression

Proof of significant contribution to the workplace

Use of skills gained through apprenticeship programme

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 14.

The Courier Business Awards 2025 categories

Thank you to Apex Hotels for sponsoring the Apprentice category at The Courier Business Awards 2025.

Family-owned and full of heart, Apex Hotels is a luxury collection of hotels situated in the heart of the UK’s most vibrant cities – Edinburgh, London, Bath, Glasgow and Dundee.

The four-star properties, each with their own personalities and distinctive style, are renowned for their sumptuous bedrooms, chic restaurants and bars, stylish spas, modern meetings and events spaces, and above all, their warmer welcome.

Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa is perfectly placed for a chic getaway, whether it be for business or leisure.

Paul Mooney, general manager at Apex Hotel, said: “Apex Hotels are delighted to support the Courier Business Awards and sponsor the Apprentice award this year. We look forward to meeting all the applicants and celebrating with the winning apprentice at the awards ceremony.”