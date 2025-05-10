Forfar publican wants to ‘give something back’ to customers after taking on second venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar publican wants to ‘give something back’ to customers after taking on second venue

David Findlay and his wife Jacqui have bought the Victoria Bar on Dundee Loan.

By Lucy Scarlett
David Findlay.
David Findlay, who runs the Thistle Bar, has now taken over the Victoria Bar. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A Forfar publican says he wants to “give something back” to his customers after taking on a second venue in the town.

David Findlay, 55, and his wife Jacqui returned to Forfar 23 years ago after a 10-year stint in Australia.

The pair took over the Thistle Bar in the Angus town last year.

Now, they want to replicate the Thistle’s “good crowds and great community” at the Victoria Bar on Dundee Loan, which was set to close down.

‘Opportunity presented itself’ to take on second Forfar pub

David told The Courier: “We know if we get the entertainment side of the business right and we value our customers and we don’t rip them off for price, then people will come out.

“We’re ticking along at the Thistle, we’re doing OK, and we’re starting to see the benefits of the business.

“Then, about three weeks ago, an opportunity presented itself for the Victoria Bar.

“I took the weekend to think about it and went back and said, ‘We’ll keep it open for you’.

David Findlay.
David and Jacqui bought the Thistle Bar in 2024. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Victoria Bar.
The Victoria Bar will reopen on May 23. Image: Victoria Bar/Facebook
Victoria Bar.
Inside the Victoria Bar Image: Victoria Bar/Facebook

“We got the keys this week and have done an initial assessment of the building – there are some things we need to work on before we open.”

David hopes to keep regular features like rock and roll bingo, dominoes and pool but plans on adding entertainment.

A reopening party is planned for Friday May 23.

‘We want to give something back,’ says Forfar publican

“People who know us know what we’re already doing at the Thistle,” David added.

“We’re very community-focused.

“It’s really important for me to ensure we offer something of value to people who are struggling at the moment.

“For example, we invite the football supporters into the bar and will give them free soup so they can enjoy themselves for the few hours before the game.

“We also provide free food for our darts, dominoes and pool teams.

Thistle Bar.
David already runs the Thistle Bar. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“We’re trying to ensure that we give something back and that people can go away having enjoyed their night.

“We will replicate as much as we can in the Victoria Bar, but it is going to be run differently.

“It’s a different audience and different clientele.

“For me, it’s about not changing things that don’t need changed.”

Elsewhere in Forfar, 10 Bar has become one of the first independent pubs in Scotland to serve Jeremy Clarkson’s lager.

Conversation