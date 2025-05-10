Forfar publican wants to ‘give something back’ to customers after taking on second venue

A Forfar publican says he wants to “give something back” to his customers after taking on a second venue in the town.

David Findlay, 55, and his wife Jacqui returned to Forfar 23 years ago after a 10-year stint in Australia.

The pair took over the Thistle Bar in the Angus town last year.

Now, they want to replicate the Thistle’s “good crowds and great community” at the Victoria Bar on Dundee Loan, which was set to close down.

‘Opportunity presented itself’ to take on second Forfar pub

David told The Courier: “We know if we get the entertainment side of the business right and we value our customers and we don’t rip them off for price, then people will come out.

“We’re ticking along at the Thistle, we’re doing OK, and we’re starting to see the benefits of the business.

“Then, about three weeks ago, an opportunity presented itself for the Victoria Bar.

“I took the weekend to think about it and went back and said, ‘We’ll keep it open for you’.

“We got the keys this week and have done an initial assessment of the building – there are some things we need to work on before we open.”

David hopes to keep regular features like rock and roll bingo, dominoes and pool but plans on adding entertainment.

A reopening party is planned for Friday May 23.

‘We want to give something back,’ says Forfar publican

“People who know us know what we’re already doing at the Thistle,” David added.

“We’re very community-focused.

“It’s really important for me to ensure we offer something of value to people who are struggling at the moment.

“For example, we invite the football supporters into the bar and will give them free soup so they can enjoy themselves for the few hours before the game.

“We also provide free food for our darts, dominoes and pool teams.

“We’re trying to ensure that we give something back and that people can go away having enjoyed their night.

“We will replicate as much as we can in the Victoria Bar, but it is going to be run differently.

“It’s a different audience and different clientele.

“For me, it’s about not changing things that don’t need changed.”

Elsewhere in Forfar, 10 Bar has become one of the first independent pubs in Scotland to serve Jeremy Clarkson’s lager.