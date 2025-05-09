Spanish fashion chain Mango opens Dundee Overgate store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spanish fashion chain Mango opens Dundee Overgate store

The store stocks womenswear exclusively.

By Andrew Robson
The Dundee Overgate Mango store.
The Dundee Overgate Mango store. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Fashion retailer Mango opens its new Dundee shop today.

The Spanish chain is opening its store in the Overgate Shopping Centre at 10am.

Located in the former Frankie and Benny’s unit, the store has a selling space of 350 square metres and stocks womenswear exclusively.

Mango opens in Overgate Shopping Centre

A post on the Overgate Facebook page said: “Located on the lower mall, the Mango team are excited to welcome you.

“The much-anticipated new store spans over 3,700 sq ft and stocks exclusively Mango Woman.

The Mango store occupies the former Frankie and Benny's unit.
The store occupies the former Frankie and Benny's unit. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“It is one of the first in Scotland to feature the stylish new Mediterranean-inspired concept, New Med, reflecting the spirit and freshness of the brand.”

It comes just weeks after shoe retailer Clarks returned to Dundee, almost two years after leaving the city.

The British brand went into the unit previously occupied by Burger King.

Luxury sweet firm Hotel Chocolat is set to go into the soon-to-be vacant shop currently housing Regatta.

