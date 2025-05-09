Spanish fashion chain Mango opens Dundee Overgate store

Fashion retailer Mango opens its new Dundee shop today.

The Spanish chain is opening its store in the Overgate Shopping Centre at 10am.

Located in the former Frankie and Benny’s unit, the store has a selling space of 350 square metres and stocks womenswear exclusively.

A post on the Overgate Facebook page said: “Located on the lower mall, the Mango team are excited to welcome you.

“The much-anticipated new store spans over 3,700 sq ft and stocks exclusively Mango Woman.

“It is one of the first in Scotland to feature the stylish new Mediterranean-inspired concept, New Med, reflecting the spirit and freshness of the brand.”

It comes just weeks after shoe retailer Clarks returned to Dundee, almost two years after leaving the city.

The British brand went into the unit previously occupied by Burger King.

Luxury sweet firm Hotel Chocolat is set to go into the soon-to-be vacant shop currently housing Regatta.