First look inside new Mango fashion store in Dundee

Fashion retailer Mango has officially opened its doors in Dundee, bringing a fresh Mediterranean flair to the city’s retail scene.

The new store occupies the former Frankie and Benny’s unit on the ground floor in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Spanning more than 350 square metres, the store is dedicated exclusively to Mango Woman, the brand’s womenswear line.

The Dundee outlet is among the first in Scotland to feature a Mediterranean-inspired store design.

The opening marks a return to Dundee for Mango, which previously operated in the city as a concession.

New beginning in the Overgate

The decision to return as a standalone store is part of a larger expansion strategy by the fashion chain, which has seen rapid growth over the past year.

Store manager Jackie McColl said: “There’s certainly a need for it in the market, so I’m super, super excited we have come back.

“The store is the new concept. The stock has the full range that we sell online. We want to see what people in Dundee want.

“I want customers to come in, meet the team, see how we do customer service and the quality of the garments.

“It’s much needed in Dundee, so hopefully it means that people come and keep coming back.”

The store will also offer a click and collect services for orders purchased online.

What do Dundee shoppers think of Mango?

The new shop had a steady stream of shoppers on its opening day.

Student Brittany Noble, 26, said she discovered the store by accident and left with a haul.

She said: “It’s fuelling my shopping addiction. I hadn’t realised it was opening and just walking by I thought I might as well pop in and I’ve walked out with too many things.”

Michelle Weir, 45, from Dundee, said: “I love it, it looks so nice. I always find something at Mango. I’ll definitely come back.”

Anna Tindal, 19, from Carnoustie, praised the store’s layout and said it filled a gap in the city.

“Their set-up is just like what we need in Dundee, I feel like it’s going to be popular.

“I bought two tops, but I think I’ll be back. I’m telling my friends about the shop.”

Kerry Essery, 51, from Dundee, welcomed the addition of a new retailer to the city centre.

“I love it, it’s nice to see a different shop in the centre. I managed to find a pair of trousers and a top. I’ll be coming back.”