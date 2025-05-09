First look inside new Mango fashion store in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside new Mango fashion store in Dundee

The fashion retailer Mango opens new flagship concept-store in the Overgate Centre.

Mango store in Overgate Centre. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DCT Media
By Dylan Lockhart

Fashion retailer Mango has officially opened its doors in Dundee, bringing a fresh Mediterranean flair to the city’s retail scene.

The new store occupies the former Frankie and Benny’s unit on the ground floor in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Spanning more than 350 square metres, the store is dedicated exclusively to Mango Woman, the brand’s womenswear line.

The Dundee outlet is among the first in Scotland to feature a Mediterranean-inspired store design.

Some Items from Mangos New-Med collection. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DCT Media

The opening marks a return to Dundee for Mango, which previously operated in the city as a concession.

New beginning in the Overgate

The decision to return as a standalone store is part of a larger expansion strategy by the fashion chain, which has seen rapid growth over the past year.

Store manager Jackie McColl said: “There’s certainly a need for it in the market, so I’m super, super excited we have come back.

Mango store manager Jackie McColl. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DCT
“The store is the new concept. The stock has the full range that we sell online. We want to see what people in Dundee want.

“I want customers to come in, meet the team, see how we do customer service and the quality of the garments.

“It’s much needed in Dundee, so hopefully it means that people come and keep coming back.”

The store will also offer a click and collect services for orders purchased online.

What do Dundee shoppers think of Mango?

The new shop had a steady stream of shoppers on its opening day.

Student Brittany Noble, 26, said she discovered the store by accident and left with a haul.

She said: “It’s fuelling my shopping addiction. I hadn’t realised it was opening and just walking by I thought I might as well pop in and I’ve walked out with too many things.”

Michelle Weir, 45, from Dundee, said: “I love it, it looks so nice. I always find something at Mango. I’ll definitely come back.”

Dundee’s own flagship Mango fashion shop. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DCT Media
Welcoming in the first customers. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DCT Media Date

Anna Tindal, 19, from Carnoustie, praised the store’s layout and said it filled a gap in the city.

“Their set-up is just like what we need in Dundee, I feel like it’s going to be popular.

“I bought two tops, but I think I’ll be back. I’m telling my friends about the shop.”

Kerry Essery, 51, from Dundee, welcomed the addition of a new retailer to the city centre.

“I love it, it’s nice to see a different shop in the centre. I managed to find a pair of trousers and a top. I’ll be coming back.”

